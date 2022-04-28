Skip to main content

Egyptian Journalist Hints Mohamed Salah Contract Is Next After Jurgen Klopp Liverpool Extension

Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud has hinted that after Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp signed his contract, Mohamed Salah will follow close behind him.

Today news broke that Jurgen Klopp signed a new contract extension that will see him remain at the club through 2026. 

On top of that, his contract has a clause that could see him further his stay at Liverpool for several more years.

The boss said that his wife was one of the biggest reasons behind his contract renewal. 

"We sat in the kitchen at the table and Ulla [Klopp's wife] said, 'I can't see us leaving in 2024."

According to new reports, however, the good news may not stop there.

Journalist Hints At Mohamed Salah Contract

Mohamed Salah

Egyptian journalist Ismael Mahmoud has hinted that Mohamed Salah's contract could be close.

The reliable journalist took to Twitter to hint at a new deal.

Shortly after he confirmed that Jurgen Klopp's extension will be a massive boost to convince Salah to stay.

"Mo Salah wanted a project, besides his financial demands, Klopp staying will be a huge boost for Salah staying."

Ismael Mahmoud on Mohamed Salah's contract.

Liverpool supporters have a lot to be happy about at the moment; still in for the quadruple, a Jurgen Klopp extension, and the potential of a new Mohamed Salah deal.

