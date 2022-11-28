Emirates FA Cup Third Round Draw: LIVE

Liverpool will defend their FA Cup after winning the domestic cup double last season. Here is the FA Cup third-round draw to find out who they kick off their cup campaign against.

Last year, the Reds faced Chelsea in the final, which finished 0-0 in 90 minutes. Jurgen Klopp's men made it a two wins over the Blues in cup finals after winning on penalties once again.

Ball numbers:

1. Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Birmingham

5. Blackburn Rovers

6. Blackpool

7. Brentford

8. Brighton

9. Bristol City

10. Burnley

11. Cardiff City

12. Chelsea

13. Coventry City

14. Crystal Palace

15. Everton

16. Fulham

17. Huddersfield Town

18. Hull City

19. Leeds

20. Leicester

21. Liverpool

22. Luton Town

23. Manchester City

24. Manchester United

25. Middlesbrough

26. Millwall

27. Newcastle

28. Norwich City

29. Nottingham Forest

30. Preston North End

31. Queens Park Rangers

32. Reading

33. Rotherham United

34. Sheffield United

35. Southampton

36. Stoke City

37. Sunderland

38. Swansea City

39. Tottenham

40. Watford

41. West Bromwich Albion

42. West Ham

43. Wigan Athletic

44. Wolves

45. Grimsby Town

46. Wrexham

47. Accrington Stanley

48. Fleetwood Town

49. Ipswich Town

50. Barnsley

51. Forest Green Rovers

52. Portsmouth

53. Shrewsbury Town

54. Hartlepool United

55. Stevenage

56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County

57. Boreham Wood

58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham

59. Oxford United

60. Sheffield Wednesday

61. Chesterfield

62. Burton Albion

63. Walsall

64. Derby County

LIVE Draw:

Preston North End v Huddersfield Town

Middlesbrough v Brighton

Chesterfield v West Brom

Man City v Chelsea

Charlton/Stockport v Walsall

Boreham Wood v Accrington Stanley

Tottenham v Portsmouth

Derby County v Barnsley

Cardiff City v Leeds United

Brentford v West Ham

Bournemouth v Burnley

Coventry v Wrexham

Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers

Aston Villa v Stevenage

Luton Town v Wigan

Oxford United v Arsenal

Fleetwood Town v QPR

Liverpool v Wolves

Grimsby v Burton

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest

Dag & Red/Gillingham v Leicester City

Forest Greenf v Birmingham

Bristol City v Swansea City

Hartlepool v Stoke City

Hull City v Fulham

Crystal Palace v Southampton

Millwall v Sheffield United

Shrewsbury v Sunderland

Sheffield Weds v Newcastle

Man United v Everton

Reading v Watford

Ipswich Town v Rotherham

When Will The Third Round Be?

The third round of the FA Cup will take place on the weekend of Saturday 7th January.

The ties will likely play on the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th.

