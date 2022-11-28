Emirates FA Cup Third Round Draw: LIVE
Liverpool will defend their FA Cup after winning the domestic cup double last season. Here is the FA Cup third-round draw to find out who they kick off their cup campaign against.
Last year, the Reds faced Chelsea in the final, which finished 0-0 in 90 minutes. Jurgen Klopp's men made it a two wins over the Blues in cup finals after winning on penalties once again.
Ball numbers:
- 1. Bournemouth
- 2. Arsenal
- 3. Aston Villa
- 4. Birmingham
- 5. Blackburn Rovers
- 6. Blackpool
- 7. Brentford
- 8. Brighton
- 9. Bristol City
- 10. Burnley
- 11. Cardiff City
- 12. Chelsea
- 13. Coventry City
- 14. Crystal Palace
- 15. Everton
- 16. Fulham
- 17. Huddersfield Town
- 18. Hull City
- 19. Leeds
- 20. Leicester
- 21. Liverpool
- 22. Luton Town
- 23. Manchester City
- 24. Manchester United
- 25. Middlesbrough
- 26. Millwall
- 27. Newcastle
- 28. Norwich City
- 29. Nottingham Forest
- 30. Preston North End
- 31. Queens Park Rangers
- 32. Reading
- 33. Rotherham United
- 34. Sheffield United
- 35. Southampton
- 36. Stoke City
- 37. Sunderland
- 38. Swansea City
- 39. Tottenham
- 40. Watford
- 41. West Bromwich Albion
- 42. West Ham
- 43. Wigan Athletic
- 44. Wolves
- 45. Grimsby Town
- 46. Wrexham
- 47. Accrington Stanley
- 48. Fleetwood Town
- 49. Ipswich Town
- 50. Barnsley
- 51. Forest Green Rovers
- 52. Portsmouth
- 53. Shrewsbury Town
- 54. Hartlepool United
- 55. Stevenage
- 56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County
- 57. Boreham Wood
- 58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham
- 59. Oxford United
- 60. Sheffield Wednesday
- 61. Chesterfield
- 62. Burton Albion
- 63. Walsall
- 64. Derby County
LIVE Draw:
Preston North End v Huddersfield Town
Middlesbrough v Brighton
Chesterfield v West Brom
Man City v Chelsea
Charlton/Stockport v Walsall
Boreham Wood v Accrington Stanley
Tottenham v Portsmouth
Derby County v Barnsley
Cardiff City v Leeds United
Brentford v West Ham
Bournemouth v Burnley
Coventry v Wrexham
Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers
Aston Villa v Stevenage
Luton Town v Wigan
Oxford United v Arsenal
Read More
Fleetwood Town v QPR
Liverpool v Wolves
Grimsby v Burton
Blackpool v Nottingham Forest
Dag & Red/Gillingham v Leicester City
Forest Greenf v Birmingham
Bristol City v Swansea City
Hartlepool v Stoke City
Hull City v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Millwall v Sheffield United
Shrewsbury v Sunderland
Sheffield Weds v Newcastle
Man United v Everton
Reading v Watford
Ipswich Town v Rotherham
When Will The Third Round Be?
The third round of the FA Cup will take place on the weekend of Saturday 7th January.
The ties will likely play on the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Breaking News: Liverpool Confirm That Midfield Investment Is Their Priority
- Breaking News: FSG Prefer A Full Sale To American Investors Over Partial Investment
- World Cup 2022 Golden Boot Race: Live Updates & Betting Odds
- Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool's Latest Signing From Celtic
- Five Potential New Owners for Liverpool FC
- Gareth Southgate's England World Cup Squad Revealed - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold In
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |