Skip to main content
Emirates FA Cup Third Round Draw: LIVE

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Emirates FA Cup Third Round Draw: LIVE

Here is a live draw of the third round of the Emirates FA Cup. Liverpool will find out who they face as cup holders.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool will defend their FA Cup after winning the domestic cup double last season. Here is the FA Cup third-round draw to find out who they kick off their cup campaign against. 

Last year, the Reds faced Chelsea in the final, which finished 0-0 in 90 minutes. Jurgen Klopp's men made it a two wins over the Blues in cup finals after winning on penalties once again.

Ball numbers:

  • 1. Bournemouth
  • 2. Arsenal
  • 3. Aston Villa
  • 4. Birmingham
  • 5. Blackburn Rovers
  • 6. Blackpool
  • 7. Brentford
  • 8. Brighton
  • 9. Bristol City
  • 10. Burnley
  • 11. Cardiff City
  • 12. Chelsea
  • 13. Coventry City
  • 14. Crystal Palace
  • 15. Everton
  • 16. Fulham
  • 17. Huddersfield Town
  • 18. Hull City
  • 19. Leeds
  • 20. Leicester
  • 21. Liverpool
  • 22. Luton Town
  • 23. Manchester City
  • 24. Manchester United
  • 25. Middlesbrough
  • 26. Millwall
  • 27. Newcastle
  • 28. Norwich City
  • 29. Nottingham Forest
  • 30. Preston North End
  • 31. Queens Park Rangers
  • 32. Reading
  • 33. Rotherham United
  • 34. Sheffield United
  • 35. Southampton
  • 36. Stoke City
  • 37. Sunderland
  • 38. Swansea City
  • 39. Tottenham
  • 40. Watford
  • 41. West Bromwich Albion
  • 42. West Ham
  • 43. Wigan Athletic
  • 44. Wolves
  • 45. Grimsby Town
  • 46. Wrexham
  • 47. Accrington Stanley
  • 48. Fleetwood Town
  • 49. Ipswich Town
  • 50. Barnsley
  • 51. Forest Green Rovers
  • 52. Portsmouth
  • 53. Shrewsbury Town
  • 54. Hartlepool United
  • 55. Stevenage
  • 56. Charlton Athletic or Stockport County
  • 57. Boreham Wood
  • 58. Dagenham & Redbridge or Gillingham
  • 59. Oxford United
  • 60. Sheffield Wednesday
  • 61. Chesterfield
  • 62. Burton Albion
  • 63. Walsall
  • 64. Derby County

LIVE Draw:

Preston North End v Huddersfield Town

Middlesbrough v Brighton

Chesterfield v West Brom

Man City v Chelsea

Charlton/Stockport v Walsall 

Boreham Wood v Accrington Stanley 

Tottenham v Portsmouth 

Derby County v Barnsley 

Cardiff City v Leeds United 

Brentford v West Ham

Bournemouth v Burnley

Coventry v Wrexham

Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers

Aston Villa v Stevenage 

Luton Town v Wigan

Oxford United v Arsenal 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Fleetwood Town v QPR

Liverpool v Wolves

Grimsby v Burton 

Blackpool v Nottingham Forest

Dag & Red/Gillingham v Leicester City

Forest Greenf v Birmingham 

Bristol City v Swansea City

Hartlepool v Stoke City

Hull City v Fulham 

Crystal Palace v Southampton 

Millwall v Sheffield United 

Shrewsbury v Sunderland 

Sheffield Weds v Newcastle 

Man United v Everton 

Reading v Watford 

Ipswich Town v Rotherham 

When Will The Third Round Be?

The third round of the FA Cup will take place on the weekend of Saturday 7th January.

The ties will likely play on the 6th, 7th, 8th, and 9th.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Schedule

Neymar
Match Coverage

Brazil v Switzerland - Where To Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel. How Will Brazil Cope Without Neymar?

By Neil Andrew
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Portugal v Uruguay - Where To Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel. Luis Suarez & Darwin Nunez Face Cristiano Ronaldo

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
News

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group E - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings

By Neil Andrew
Alvaro Morata
Match Coverage

Watch: Lovely Alvaro Morata Goal Gives Spain The Lead Against Germany

By Neil Andrew
Borussia Dortmund England Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Jude Bellingham Transfer Price Revealed For Liverpool As Real Madrid Rule Themselves Out

By Damon Carr
FIFA World Cup Qatar
Match Coverage

Spain v Germany - Where To Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group E

By Neil Andrew
Harry Kane of England reacts during the UEFA Nations League group match between Belgium and England in King Power Stadion.
News

World Cup 2022 Golden Boot Race (Top Scorers): Live Updates

By Justin Foster
FIFA Qatar World Cup
Match Coverage

Croatia v Canada - Where To Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group F

By Neil Andrew