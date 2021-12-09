Emirates FA Cup Third Round Fixtures And TV Schedule: Manchester United v Aston Villa, West Ham v Leeds United And More
The TV picks have been made for the FA Cup third round, including Steven Gerrard away at Old Trafford and West Ham facing Leeds United, however, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool won't be aired on national TV.
FA Cup Fixtures - Including TV Schedule
Friday 7th January
Swindon Town v Manchester City 8pm ITV, ITV Hub
Saturday 8th January
Millwall v Crystal Palace 12.45pm ITV, ITV Hub
Barnsley v Ipswich Town/Barrow 3pm
Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle 3pm
Boreham Wood v AFC Wimbledon 3pm
Bristol City v Fulham 3pm
Burnley v Huddersfield Town 3pm
Cardiff City v Preston 3pm
Charlton v Norwich City 3pm
Chelsea v Chesterfield 3pm
Coventry City v Derby County 3pm
Hartlepool United v Blackpool 3pm
Kidderminster Harriers v Reading 3pm
Leicester City v Watford 3pm
Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town 3pm
Luton Town v Harrogate Town 3pm
Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough 3pm
Read More
Newcastle United v Cambridge United 3pm
Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers 3pm
Port Vale v Brentford 3pm
Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United 3pm
Stoke City v Leyton Orient 3pm
Swansea City v Southampton 3pm
Tottenham v Morceambe 3pm
West Brom v Brightonn 3pm
Wigan v Blackburn Rovers 3pm
Wolves v Sheffield United 3pm
Yeovil Town v Bournemouth 3pm
Hull City v Everton 5.30pm BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sports Website
Sunday 9th January
West Ham v Leeds United 2.15pm ITV, ITV Hub
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal 5.15pm ITV, ITV Hub
Monday 10th January
Manchester United v Aston Villa 7,55pm BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Watch: AC Milan 1-2 Liverpool Match Highlights| Champions League (UCL)
- UEFA Champions League: Ac Milan 1-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings - Ibrahima Konate Sensational, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Dominant, Mohamed Salah Bags Again
- UEFA Champions League Prize Money - Season 2021/22 (UCL)
- UEFA Champions League: Qualified Teams
- UEFA Champions League: Barcelona Knocked Out
- FSG And Liverpool To Make £189m Off New TV Deal
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook