December 9, 2021
Emirates FA Cup Third Round Fixtures And TV Schedule: Manchester United v Aston Villa, West Ham v Leeds United And More

The TV picks have been made for the FA Cup third round, including Steven Gerrard away at Old Trafford and West Ham facing Leeds United, however, Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool won't be aired on national TV.

FA Cup Trophy

FA Cup Fixtures - Including TV Schedule

Friday 7th January 

Swindon Town v Manchester City 8pm ITV, ITV Hub

Saturday 8th January 

Millwall v Crystal Palace 12.45pm ITV, ITV Hub

Barnsley v Ipswich Town/Barrow 3pm

Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle 3pm

Boreham Wood v AFC Wimbledon 3pm

Bristol City v Fulham 3pm

Burnley v Huddersfield Town 3pm

Cardiff City v Preston 3pm

Charlton v Norwich City 3pm

Chelsea v Chesterfield 3pm

Coventry City v Derby County 3pm

Hartlepool United v Blackpool 3pm

Kidderminster Harriers v Reading 3pm

Leicester City v Watford 3pm

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town 3pm

Luton Town v Harrogate Town 3pm

Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough 3pm

Newcastle United v Cambridge United 3pm

Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers 3pm

Port Vale v Brentford 3pm

Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham United 3pm

Stoke City v Leyton Orient 3pm

Swansea City v Southampton 3pm

Tottenham v Morceambe 3pm

West Brom v Brightonn 3pm

Wigan v Blackburn Rovers 3pm

Wolves v Sheffield United 3pm

Yeovil Town v Bournemouth 3pm

Hull City v Everton 5.30pm BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sports Website

Sunday 9th January

West Ham v Leeds United 2.15pm ITV, ITV Hub

Nottingham Forest v Arsenal 5.15pm ITV, ITV Hub

Monday 10th January

Manchester United v Aston Villa 7,55pm BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

