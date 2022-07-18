England Defender Joe Gomez On Liverpool's 'Unbelievable' Defensive Options

Joe Gomez believes Liverpool have the best set of centre-backs in world football, in Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate.

The 25-year-old recently signed a new deal on Merseyside, amid strong rumours that a lack of game time over recent seasons could've tempted the defender with a move away this summer.

Gomez featured just seven times in the Premier League last season, as senior defender Matip and youngster Konate were often preferred to partner van Dijk.

Despite the Englishman's struggle for minutes, he has committed his long-term future to the club, and admitted how difficult it would have been to leave the Reds.

Joe Gomez alongside Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip after Liverpool's FA Cup triumph IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

"The whole energy within the camp is amazing and I wouldn’t choose any other people to be in competition with, in that environment and the atmosphere we have. It pushes us in the best way possible," Gomez exclusively told the Liverpool Echo.

"I do feel this is probably the best collective group of centre-backs around. We probably have the best in Virg, and Joel and Ibou are unbelievable as they showed last season. We stand up well against any other team of centre-backs in the world."

The Ex-Charlton Athletic man also explained how van Dijk's experience played a part in his decision to sign a new deal, and that he is eager to follow in the Dutchman's footsteps.

Gomez said: "Virgil had gone 26 when he arrived, so me looking at what he achieved from that age on, knowing I still have the opportunity to try and have that time ahead of me, is obviously something to chase and aspire towards."

