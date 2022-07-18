Skip to main content

England Defender Joe Gomez On Liverpool's 'Unbelievable' Defensive Options

Joe Gomez believes Liverpool have the best set of centre-backs in world football, in Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate.

The 25-year-old recently signed a new deal on Merseyside, amid strong rumours that a lack of game time over recent seasons could've tempted the defender with a move away this summer.

Gomez featured just seven times in the Premier League last season, as senior defender Matip and youngster Konate were often preferred to partner van Dijk.

Despite the Englishman's struggle for minutes, he has committed his long-term future to the club, and admitted how difficult it would have been to leave the Reds.

Virgil Van Dijk Joe Gomez Joel Matip

Joe Gomez alongside Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip after Liverpool's FA Cup triumph

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"The whole energy within the camp is amazing and I wouldn’t choose any other people to be in competition with, in that environment and the atmosphere we have. It pushes us in the best way possible," Gomez exclusively told the Liverpool Echo.

"I do feel this is probably the best collective group of centre-backs around. We probably have the best in Virg, and Joel and Ibou are unbelievable as they showed last season. We stand up well against any other team of centre-backs in the world."

The Ex-Charlton Athletic man also explained how van Dijk's experience played a part in his decision to sign a new deal, and that he is eager to follow in the Dutchman's footsteps.

Gomez said: "Virgil had gone 26 when he arrived, so me looking at what he achieved from that age on, knowing I still have the opportunity to try and have that time ahead of me, is obviously something to chase and aspire towards."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Burnley v Liverpool Premier League 13/02/2022. Liverpool midfielder Fabinho (3) gestures and reacts during the Premier League match between Burnley and Liverpool at Turf Moor, Burnley, England on 13 February 2022.
News

'We'll Need To Be Almost Perfect' - Liverpool And Brazil Midfielder Fabinho On The Premier League Title Race

By Joe Dixon48 minutes ago
Ben Davies
Transfers

'Funds For Jude' - Fans React To Reports Liverpool Have Agreed Deal For Ben Davies With Rangers

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jordan Henderson
Quotes

'I Think He's Improved Hugely' - Former International On Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Roberto Firmino Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
Opinions

2022/23 Season: What Does The Season Have In Store For Each Of Jurgen Klopp's Reds? | Part Five

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Pedro Chirivella
Quotes

‘I Wanted to Leave Liverpool the Next Morning.’ Former Liverpool Midfielder’s Reaction to a Game That Cost Liverpool £200K

By Matty Orme12 hours ago
Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre-Season Football Match In Bangkok Mohamed Salah L and Darwin Nunez R of Liverpool in action during the preseason match between Manchester United against Liverpool at Rajamangala stadium on July 12, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok Thailand PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVachiraxVachirax originalFilename:kalong-notitle220713_npH4g.jpg
Quotes

'People Don't Realise' - Pundit On Positional Options For Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool For Darwin Nunez & Mohamed Salah

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Luis Diaz
News

Luis Diaz To Barcelona: So Close Yet So Far - How The Spanish Giants Missed Out On Signing Liverpool Winger

By Rowan Lee13 hours ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
News

Liverpool Women Prepare For WSL Return

By Joe Dixon13 hours ago