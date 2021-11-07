England Manager Gareth Southgate Hits Back At Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp For 'Having A Swing'

Ahead of the international break, England manager Gareth Southgate has admitted his surprise at some of the comments made by Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp over the national team's handling of certain situations involving Liverpool players.

As England prepare for World Cup qualifying games against Albania and San Marino over the next 10 days, the England manager has made some surprising comments about Liverpool's German manager.

Southgate told the Telegraph:

"I don't quite know why he keeps having a swing but you'd have to ask him."

"I think we've always got on reasonably well. I've noticed quite a few articles and quite a few comments, which is always interesting to see."

I've got no problem with Jurgen at all. You'd have to ask him why he's made the comments he has."

Klopp's Recent England Complaints

There have been a number of occasions where Klopp has spoken openly about the way Southgate and England have handled certain situations.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was a topic of recent comments from Liverpool's manager after Southgate played him in a midfield role.

Klopp said he didn't understand the decision considering the 23 year old is one of the best right backs in the world.

When Joe Gomez was not picked for the last England squad, Klopp commented that Southgate wasn't picking players who were not playing regularly for their clubs but had called up John Stones who at that point had not started a Premier League game.

The latest complaint from Klopp was regarding Lee Carsley's handling of Curtis Jones during the last international break for England Under 21s.

Jones picked up an injury during training yet came on as a substitute aggravating the problem and ruling the 20 year old of two games on his return to Liverpool.

Southgate On The Importance Of Relationships With Club Managers

Southgate also spoke about needing to have contacts within the clubs that isn't the manager due to the short term nature of management though was quick to say that isn't the situation at Liverpool.

"They come and go pretty quickly so it's important to have a good relationship somewhere in the clubs but maybe the managers isn't the priority because it's very transient."

"I don't think that will be the case with the Liverpool manager, by the way."

LFCTR Verdict

It is a surprise that Southgate has aired his views like this as he is normally quite considerate with his comments in the press.

This will no doubt be a topic of conversation that Klopp is quizzed on tomorrow as his team prepare to take on West Ham and it could quite possibly test his patience.

