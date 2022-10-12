Erling Haaland Potentially In Doubt To Feature In Liverpool Showdown

This Sunday will see an out-of-form Liverpool side take on Manchester City in Premier League action at Anfield.

City have had an excellent start to their 2022/23 campaign, currently sitting second in the league, a point off league leaders Arsenal. However, the Sky Blues are still currently strong favourites to win the whole thing at this moment in time.

One key component for Manchester City's success this year lies in the form of superstar forward Erling Haaland, who has scored 20 goals in only 13 appearances thus far.

Erling Haaland IMAGO / NurPhoto The Norwegian has taken the Premier League by storm this season.

With the times at opposite ends of the scale in terms of form and recent performances, many will have Manchester City down as favourites to come away with the three points this Sunday.

However, recent comments from City boss Pep Guardiola has raised some questions regarding Erling Haaland's current condition.

Speaking after yesterday's Champions League draw with Copenhagen, Guardiola said: "Many players didn't start today because they were exhausted and tired and fatigued and niggles.

Erling (Haaland) didn't feel really good after the game against Southampton, Phil (Foden) had some disturbing problems, Bernardo (Silva) told us yesterday he was so tired."

Guardiola elaborated on Erling Haaland's current state saying: "He finished the game against Southampton so, so tired and he didn't recover well in these last few days.

Yesterday was not good. Today was a little bit better but we decided not to take the risk."

Of course, the Norwegian may have just been rested out of precaution or to fully conserve and rest him for Sunday's contest, but his recent comments do suggest that the Premier League's current top scorer isn't in the best condition at this moment.

For Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, all focus will be on tonight's UEFA Champions League fixture away at Rangers, with the reds looking to show a positive response after the past weekend's 3-2 loss away at Arsenal.

