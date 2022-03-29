Erling Haaland Suffers Nasty Looking Injury In Norway Clash With Armenia

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland was substituted after picking up a nasty looking injury in Norway's 9-0 victory over Armenia in Oslo.

The 21 year old scored a first-half brace which helped the Norwegians to a 5-0 lead at the interval before he was on the receiving end of a horrific challenge.

Whilst Norway went on to score a further four goals in the second half, there will be concern for Haaland as to the extent of the damage.

The still shot of the injury does not look good and would suggest it could be ankle related but obviously, Haaland and Borussia Dortmund will know the extent of the injury when it is scanned over the next day or two.

Dortmund are currently six points behind leaders Bayern Munich in the race for the Bundesliga title and any absence for their prolific goalscorer could prove pivotal.

With Dortmund due to face RB Leipzig on Saturday, Haaland's participation must surely be in doubt but hopefully, there will be positive news on his injury over the coming days.

