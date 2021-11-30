Everton Fans Disgracefully Vandalise 'Wall Of Champions' Before Liverpool Clash

A disgraced Everton fan has vandalised areas outside Anfield, including the club's 'wall of champions' and an area surrounding Bill Shankly's statue with taunts of the Heysel disaster.

This comes just hours before the Reds face off with Rafa Benitez's men at Goodison Park, but this fan has committed deeds the Spaniard would not approve of with his Reds connections.

This isn't the first occasion in which the Toffees fans have continuously ruined artwork dedicated to the Reds - vandalising Trent Alexander-Arnold's mural back in 2019. Fans also painted an Anfield wall with 'Carlo Fantastico' last year.

The LFC Transfer Room team fully condemns this action and hope the perpetrator is brought to justice immediately.

