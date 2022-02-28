Breaking: Everton Make Formal Complaint About Manchester City Penalty Incident

Everton have put in a formal complaint to the Premier League regarding the penalty incident against Manchester City. The Toffees were robbed of a draw in Saturday's match after referee Paul Tierney and VAR official Chris Kavanagh failed to see a blatant handball.

The outcome of the match between Everton and Manchester City has huge repercussions in both at the top of the Premier League table and at the bottom. A win for the away side put them six points clear of Liverpool, but for their opponents, the loss could be detrimental in their relegation battle.

Pep Guardiola's men went 1-0 up later on following a defensive howler from Michael Keane. The away side however, responded well, and should have had the chance to equalise from the penalty spot in the last moments.

An incident involving Man City's Rodri, where the ball bounced up to his arm, was the game changing moment that has sparked anger across football fanbase. Not only did the on-pitch match official not see the incident, the VAR official Chris Kavanagh chose to ignore the incident.

It has been revealed by Liverpool Echo's Christopher Beasley that Everton have put a formal complaint into the Premier League regarding the handball. They now wait for a response, hoping for action to be taken.

