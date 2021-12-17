'Everton Tried To Sign Me' - Liverpool Defender Andy Robertson On Almost Signing For Rivals

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson has revealed that Merseyside rivals Everton tried to sign him.

The player who has been pivotal to the success at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp was playing in Scotland at the time for Dundee United when interest from the Toffees became apparent.

IMAGO / Sportimage

As reported by the Liverpool Echo Robertson told BT Sport he nearly ended up on the blue half of Merseyside but he decided against a move instead keeping his options open.

"My year at Dundee United, I loved it. I didn't want to leave.

"I was only there for one year and when Hull came calling I thought it was too soon. I thought I was ready, but I loved Dundee United. We had such a good, young team then and we were all playing so well.

"In the January at Dundee, I remember Everton tried to sign me,"

"Roberto Martinez came up and watched me and they wanted to loan me back to Dundee. I knew there was going to be interest in the summer, but how strong the interest was going to be I didn't know."

After declining the offer from Everton, Robertson moved to Hull City in July 2014 after a chat with manager Steve Bruce persuaded him to make the move.

The left back then signed for Liverpool for £8million three years later where he has written his place into the club's record books.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook