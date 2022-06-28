Skip to main content
Ex-Arsenal And England Midfielder On Sadio Mane's Liverpool Exit

Paul Merson believes Liverpool will regret selling Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich this summer. Mane completed a £28million move to Germany last week, after six years at the Reds, he netted 120 goals in 269 matches for Jurgen Klopp's side across his tenure on Mersyside.

As reported by Anfield Watch, speaking on Sky Sports, Merson said: "I worry for Liverpool, they’ve got an unbelievable manager but people forget that Mane was a big-game player who scored big goals. He wasn’t getting third, fourth and fifth in a 5-0 win, he’d get the winning goal, the goal that took the lead or the equaliser, they’re the goals I look for."

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane after netting in the Reds Champions League semi-final victory over Villarreal

Mane had just one year left on his current deal at the Reds when he departed, and made his decision to leave the club clear after their Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid, following unsuccessful talks with the club over a new contract.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Reds were careful in their business, and ensured they had a replacement for the Senegalese forward before they sold him. His successor came in the form of Darwin Nunez from Benfica, and exciting young striker with pace, power, and excellent finishing ability. The Uruguayan talent became the clubs record signing when he joined for £85million.

However, despite the 23-year-olds evident talent, Merson isn't convinced he will have an instant impact in the topflight. He continued: "This lad Nunez has got to hit the ground running like Diaz and that doesn’t very rarely happen in the Premier League." 

