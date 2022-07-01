Ex-Arsenal Star Reacts As Liverpool Miss Out On Tottenham Midfielder

Paul Merson believes that Liverpool should have signed Yves Bissouma from Brighton to boost their midfield options.

The Reds made no approach to sign the Mali international, who completed a move Tottenham Hotspur from Brighton last month.

Speaking to Sports Keeda, Merson said: "This is an unbelievable coup for Spurs as Yves Bissouma could have played for any of the other top-six sides in the Premier League."

Bissouma has been a key member of the Seagulls' squad since the arrival of Graham Potter, and is among one of the elite defensive midfielders in the Premier League.

Yves Bissouma in action against Liverpool (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

The 25-year-old made 76 tackles and 50 interceptions in 26 topflight matches last campaign.

Merson continued: "I look at Liverpool’s midfield and feel he could play for them. £25 million in this day and age – it’s nothing. Spurs have nabbed an absolute bargain."

Jurgen Klopp's side could risk being short of numbers in midfield next term, with the ageing trio of James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara all approaching the end of their careers.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are at the German's disposal, but the pair have had tendencies to pick up injuries or be out of favour in recent seasons.

Fabinho currently occupies the holding role in the middle of the park, and the signing of Bissouma wouldn't have changed much in that sense.

However, in terms of back up defensive midfielders, the Reds are shy of numbers. Both Henderson and Milner have filled in for the Brazilian in the past, but are naturally not as defensive minded.

If Fabinho picks up an injury or two next season, Klopp may regret not making a move for the ex-Brighton man.

