Ex-Aston Villa Striker Makes Mohamed Salah Goalscoring Claim

Darren Bent believes that Mohamed Salah will score 'over 20 goals' in the Premier League for Liverpool next season.

Salah won the Golden Boot last season after he netted 23 goals in 35 matches, it was the third time he had won the award in five seasons.

Thierry Henry is the only player to have won the Golden Boot more than the Egyptian, the Frenchman won it four times in five seasons between 2002 and 2006.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Bent said: "I think he’s in his prime right now. Next season he’ll go and score over 20 goals again.

Mohamed Salah in action against Aston Villa IMAGO / PA Images

"How many times has he won the Golden Boot? Three times? He’s broken the record for goals in a Premier League season, the records keep going and going and going. Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool fanbase, they must be absolutely delighted with this."

Salah was awarded with a three year contract on Friday, which makes him the clubs highest paid player in their history. The Egyptian will earn around £350,000 per week.

On statistics, Bent's prediction looks fairly obvious. Since Salah's arrival from Roma in 2017, he has only failed to score 20 or more league goals in one season - where he netted 19.

Next campaign he will share the forward line with Darwin Nunez, following Sadio Mane's departure, which could pose a new challenge for the Reds opponents.

Nunez netted 26 goals in 28 matches in the Primeira Liga last season, and it will be interesting to see how the pair link up.

