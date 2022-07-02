Skip to main content

Ex-Aston Villa Striker Makes Mohamed Salah Goalscoring Claim

Darren Bent believes that Mohamed Salah will score 'over 20 goals' in the Premier League for Liverpool next season.

Salah won the Golden Boot last season after he netted 23 goals in 35 matches, it was the third time he had won the award in five seasons.

Thierry Henry is the only player to have won the Golden Boot more than the Egyptian, the Frenchman won it four times in five seasons between 2002 and 2006.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Bent said: "I think he’s in his prime right now. Next season he’ll go and score over 20 goals again.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah in action against Aston Villa

"How many times has he won the Golden Boot? Three times? He’s broken the record for goals in a Premier League season, the records keep going and going and going. Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool fanbase, they must be absolutely delighted with this."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Salah was awarded with a three year contract on Friday, which makes him the clubs highest paid player in their history. The Egyptian will earn around £350,000 per week.

On statistics, Bent's prediction looks fairly obvious. Since Salah's arrival from Roma in 2017, he has only failed to score 20 or more league goals in one season - where he netted 19.

Next campaign he will share the forward line with Darwin Nunez, following Sadio Mane's departure, which could pose a new challenge for the Reds opponents.

Nunez netted 26 goals in 28 matches in the Primeira Liga last season, and it will be interesting to see how the pair link up.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Mohamed Salah
News

'We Want Number 20 And Number 7' - Fans React To News Mohamed Salah Has Signed A New Contract At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew13 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Ex-Liverpool Defender Jamie Carragher Compares Mohamed Salah To Cristiano Ronaldo

By Joe Dixon20 minutes ago
Virgil van Dijjk
News

Newcastle Defender Praises Liverpool And Netherlands Ace

By Joe Dixon38 minutes ago
Naby Keita
Transfers

'The Door Is Open' - Pundit Claims Naby Keita Could Leave Liverpool Amid Rumours Of Swap Deal With Juventus Midfielder Adrien Rabiot

By Neil Andrew43 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
Articles

Watch: Mohamed Salah's Friends Celebrate With The Egyptian King After Liverpool Contract Announcement

By Damon Carr51 minutes ago
Harvey Elliott
News

Harvey Elliott New Liverpool Squad Number Revealed Ahead Of 2022/23 Season - Player Gives Reasons For Change

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
News

'This Is His Club Now' - Jurgen Klopp Reflects On News Mohamed Salah Has Signed A New Contract At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Watch: Mohamed Salah First Interview After Signing New Liverpool Contract

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago