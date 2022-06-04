Ex-Liverpool And England Striker Daniel Sturridge Departs Australian Side Perth Glory

Daniel Sturridge has left A-League side Perth Glory, after yet another spell stricken by injury. The ex-Liverpool striker joined the Glory in October 2021, but a groin injury kept hime out of 16 matches for the Australians from February to May, and he has now officially been released after playing just six times, and starting once.

Sturridge was a formidable force during his time a the Reds, as he formed a cutthroat partnership with Luis Suarez, which earned the pair the SAS nickname. He netted 67 goals in 160 appearances during his time playing for Brendan Rogers and Jurgen Klopp.

Daniel Sturridge in action for the Reds IMAGO / NurPhoto

The forwards playing time decreased year on year in his final few seasons on Merseyside, however he still scored some important goals for the Reds. Most notably a header in their 3-2 Champions League win over PSG. If the Reds hadn't won that game, they wouldn't have made it out of the group, and ultimately wouldn't have won the competition that season.

Sturridge joined Trabzonspor after the Reds European success in 2019, where he contributed eight goals and assists in 11 games in the Turkish league. He is now a free agent at 32-years-old, and his future in the game will be decided in the coming weeks.

