Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Ex-Liverpool And England Striker Daniel Sturridge Departs Australian Side Perth Glory

Daniel Sturridge has left A-League side Perth Glory, after yet another spell stricken by injury. The ex-Liverpool striker joined the Glory in October 2021, but a groin injury kept hime out of 16 matches for the Australians from February to May, and he has now officially been released after playing just six times, and starting once.

Sturridge was a formidable force during his time a the Reds, as he formed a cutthroat partnership with Luis Suarez, which earned the pair the SAS nickname. He netted 67 goals in 160 appearances during his time playing for Brendan Rogers and Jurgen Klopp.

Daniel Sturridge Adam Lallana

Daniel Sturridge in action for the Reds

The forwards playing time decreased year on year in his final few seasons on Merseyside, however he still scored some important goals for the Reds. Most notably a header in their 3-2 Champions League win over PSG. If the Reds hadn't won that game, they wouldn't have made it out of the group, and ultimately wouldn't have won the competition that season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sturridge joined Trabzonspor after the Reds European success in 2019, where he contributed eight goals and assists in 11 games in the Turkish league. He is now a free agent at 32-years-old, and his future in the game will be decided in the coming weeks.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Darwin Nunez
News

Report: Liverpool And Manchester United To Battle It Out For Young Benfica Star

By Joe Dixon24 minutes ago
Raphinha Jarrod Bowen
Transfers

'The Perfect Replacement For Mane' - Pundit On Premier League Forward & Liverpool Transfer Target

By Neil Andrew33 minutes ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Liverpool Expected Summer Transfer Departures - A Busy Time Ahead For Julian Ward? (Opinion)

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Watch: Sadio Mane Suggests He Will Leave Liverpool This Summer During Senegal Press Conference

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
News

Report: Ex-Arsenal Midfielder Paul Merson On Sadio Mane's Proposed Liverpool Departure

By Joe Dixon9 hours ago
Sadio Mane
News

Italian Journalist Gianluca Di Marzio On Liverpool's Sadio Mane Transfer Saga

By Joe Dixon10 hours ago
Naby Keita
News

Report: Ex-Arsenal And England Midfielder On Liverpool's Naby Keita

By Joe Dixon10 hours ago
Ben Woodburn
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Midfielder To Leave In Summer Transfer Six Years After Making Debut

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago