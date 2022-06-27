Skip to main content
Ex-Liverpool And Fulham Midfielder On Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Danny Murphy believes that Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain should depart Liverpool this summer in search of regular game time. The Ex-Arsenal man featured 16 times in the Reds first 22 Premier League matches last season, but he fell out of favour as the campaign progressed, and played just once in their last 14 topflight games.

Speaking to BeMyBet, Murphy said: "I think the amount of years that he spent not playing regular football would mean that his priority is football now and if that means going to a club with a lesser name then that’s what he should do... He’s got phenomenal ability and he should’ve done so much more in his career."

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in action for Liverpool

The 45-year-old explained that Southampton and Everton could all be ideal suitors for Oxlade-Chemberlain to try and kickstart his career again. He said: "We’ve seen glimpses of him in the Liverpool shirt where he’s been brilliant. If he can stay fit I think he would be a great addition for someone.

"I don’t think he’d do it, but I’m sure (Frank) Lampard would like having him around across the park. Maybe even somewhere like Southampton where he (Oxlade-Chamberlain) started his career where he can play and enjoy his football and be the main man."

"I really like him, I like watching him play, I like the dynamism he’s got, I like his energy. I hope he goes somewhere where he’s going to play every week and we don’t see him sitting on the bench somewhere just to get an extra 10 or 20 grand a week."

