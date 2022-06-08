Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Ex-Liverpool And Spain Defender On 'Underrated' Tottenham Ace

Jose Enrique believes that Liverpool should target Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer to replace Sadio Mane, and has described the Englishman as 'underrated.'

Via his Instagram, Enrique posted: "(Kane is) very underrated... Harry sometimes, because he plays for Tottenham and didn’t win trophies... But, for me, one of the best strikers in the world. He has everything. I wish we had him at LFC."

Joel Matip dribbles past Harry Kane.

Harry Kane in action against the Reds

The forward became just the second player ever to net 50 times for England after his late penalty in the Three Lions 1-1 draw with Germany on Tuesday night. He is now just three goals away from matching Wayne Rooney's goal tally, and becoming Englands joint record goalscorer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Reds are in for a striker this summer due to Mane's imminent departure, however developments over recent days point towards Jurgen Klopp preferring a move to bring inn Darwin Nunez from Benfica. Multiple sources clam that the player is keen on a move to the Reds, and it is just the fee that needs to be agreed.

Despite the obvious quality of Kane, and the fact that he had proven himself at the top level, he is approaching the back end of his career. From a long term point of view, the Reds would certainly be better off investing in the 22-year-old from Benfica, with a view that he could lead the line for the next decade or so.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Neco Williams
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Stick Price Tag On Neco Williams

By Owen Cummings5 minutes ago
Conor Bradley
News

Report: Young Liverpool And Northern Ireland Defender On His Progression

By Joe Dixon20 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Darwin Nunez - Reliable Liverpool Sources Confirm Interest & Intent To Smash Transfer Record To Get Him

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

‘Get Son Instead’ - Twitter Reacts To Reports Liverpool Have Bid £85million For Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Bid £85M For Darwin Nunez | Benfica Striker 'Intends' To Play For Jurgen Klopp

By Matt Thielen6 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

'He'd Pick Liverpool Over (Manchester) United - Former Red On Transfer Chase For Benfica's Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Leicester
Quotes

England Legend Calls Out Gareth Southgate For Leaving Trent Alexander-Arnold on Bench Against Germany

By Damon Carr12 hours ago
Harry Kane Ibrahima Konate
Quotes

'A Great Fit' - Former Liverpool Player On Rumoured Transfer Target Harry Kane Of Tottenham Hotspur

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago