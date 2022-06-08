Ex-Liverpool And Spain Defender On 'Underrated' Tottenham Ace

Jose Enrique believes that Liverpool should target Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer to replace Sadio Mane, and has described the Englishman as 'underrated.'

Via his Instagram, Enrique posted: "(Kane is) very underrated... Harry sometimes, because he plays for Tottenham and didn’t win trophies... But, for me, one of the best strikers in the world. He has everything. I wish we had him at LFC."

Harry Kane in action against the Reds IMAGO / Colorsport

The forward became just the second player ever to net 50 times for England after his late penalty in the Three Lions 1-1 draw with Germany on Tuesday night. He is now just three goals away from matching Wayne Rooney's goal tally, and becoming Englands joint record goalscorer.

The Reds are in for a striker this summer due to Mane's imminent departure, however developments over recent days point towards Jurgen Klopp preferring a move to bring inn Darwin Nunez from Benfica. Multiple sources clam that the player is keen on a move to the Reds, and it is just the fee that needs to be agreed.

Despite the obvious quality of Kane, and the fact that he had proven himself at the top level, he is approaching the back end of his career. From a long term point of view, the Reds would certainly be better off investing in the 22-year-old from Benfica, with a view that he could lead the line for the next decade or so.

