Ex-Liverpool Defender Critical Of Antonio Conte's Tottenham Methods

Steve Nicol has slammed Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte on his brutal pre-season training methods.

Images have emerged over recent days of Spurs players exhausted on the floor after they trained three ruthless sessions in 24 hours. Harry Kane also threw up after one of the sessions.

As reported by the Express, speaking to ESPN, Nicol said: "Brain damage, that's what they’re getting out of it. Three times? This is madness, this three-times a-day nonsense and running 42 lengths of the pitch at the end of the day, on your third.

Ex-Liverpool defender, Steve Nicol

"I’m sorry, there’s one thing to get your players fit but there’s another thing to try and break them because that kind of seems to me what’s happening here.

"I don’t understand that whatsoever, I never have, this three times a day and completely annihilating players."

Conte is clearly keen to get his side ready for a successful campaign next season, after they finished in the Champions League places for the first time since 2019.

Spurs have also been busy in the transfer market, they have brought in experienced wide player Ivan Perisic, as well as Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet on loan.

Additionally, they spent an eye opening £60million on Brazilian forward Richarlison from Everton, to further bolster their already talented forward line on Kane, Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |