Ex-Liverpool Defender Jamie Carragher Compares Mohamed Salah To Cristiano Ronaldo

Jamie Carragher believes that Liverpool's Mohamed Salah can replicate the form of Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo and score goals well into his 30's.

Salah has averaged 23 league goals a season for the Reds over the last five Premier League campaigns, and the scouser has backed the winger to continue his rich vein of form.

Ronaldo finished as United's top scorer last season, despite the Red Devils having finished in seventh place. The 37-year-old netted 18 goals in 30 topflight matches last term.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Carragher said: "The way he looks after himself, I think he can be like a Cristiano Ronaldo, still getting goals in the Premier League.

Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah with the 2022 PFA Player of the Year trophy

"The way Salah leads his life, I think there is a good chance over the next three years you will see no sort of drop-off in terms of his numbers.

"Salah is already a Liverpool legend and if he’d moved on in 12 months he’d have still been a legend."

The Egyptian recently signed a three year deal with the Reds, which will see him earn around £350,000 per week, and keep him on Merseyside until he is 33.

"He’s certainly in Liverpool’s best-ever XI and there’s no doubt that right now he’s a Liverpool legend and hopefully he can enhance that reputation over the next three years," Carragher added.

"I think the supporters are very thankful for what these players have given. Salah will finish his time in the top five or six players ever to have played for the club."

