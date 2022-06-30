Ex-Liverpool Striker Reflects On Champions League Triumph Against AC Milan

Djibril Cisse says that Liverpools infamous Champions League comeback against AC Milan in 2005 was 'a lot of fun'.

The Reds were 3-0 down at half time in Istanbul, but a remarkable second half performance saw the game finish 3-3 and go all the way to penalties.

Cisse netted his own spot kick on the night to put Rafael Benitez's side 2-0 up. Milan missed three of their penalties, which saw the Reds lift their fifth European Cup.

Speaking to Four Four Two, Cisse said: "I took a penalty in the shootout in the final, but was absolutely fine. I didn’t feel any nerves at all. I actually found it a lot of fun, rather than feeling the pressure.

Celebrations after Liverpool's Champions League victory over AC Milan (Photo by lde)

"Three months earlier I had been in pain with a broken leg, so it was just amazing to be there in Istanbul taking a penalty in front of all those fans.

"Everyone played a part in getting Liverpool the trophy – Stevie G, Vladi Smicer and Jerzy Dudek especially. What a special night."

Cisse signed for the Reds from Auxerre for £14million in 2004, and went on to net 24 goals in 79 appearances for the club over a three year spell.

The Frenchman departed Merseyside to return to his home country in 2007, when he joined Marseille, but was soon back in England.

The striker joined Sunderland in 2008, and went on to play for the likes of Queens Park Rangers and Lazio.

