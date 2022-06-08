Ex-Manchester City Defender On Bayern Munich's Rejected Offer For Liverpool's Sadio Mane
Danny Mills believes that Liverpool should have accepted Bayern Munich's latest offer for Sadio Mane. The Reds have rejected Bayern's improved bid of £23.5million, rising to £30million.
The winger has made his intentions to leave the club this summer clear, and the German outfit are in pole position to acquire the Senegalese international. However, the Reds value Mane at £42.5million and thus far are holding out until their valuation is met. If the clubs cannot agree a deal, Mane could be forced to stay on Merseyside for one final season, before leaving on a free transfer when his contract in 12 months time.
Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Mills said: "He’s 30-years-old they bought him for not an awful lot and had good service out of him... You’re going to end up haggling over £2million, £3million either way. Do you really want that when you’re going to have keep an unhappy player there and pay his wages as well? Ultimately I see this deal being done at anywhere between £21million and £25million."
The Reds have reportedly identified Mane's replacement, Darwin Nunez from Benfica. But, the Uruguayan's signature would require a club record fee of around £85million, so perhaps LFC are trying to squeeze as much revenue as they can out of Bayern to aid with funding their move for Nunez.
