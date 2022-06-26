Ex-Newcastle And England Striker Expects Big Things From New Liverpool And Manchester City Forwards

Alan Shearer believes that both Liverpool's Darwin Nunez and Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland will be major successes in the Premier League next season. The two youngsters joined their respective clubs for a combined fee of around £135million, and will be looking to hit the ground running in the coming months.

Via TalkSPORT, Shearer said: "Two huge signings. Two fantastic players. I’m certain both players will score a lot of goals in the Premier League and will make their clubs better. I’ve seen bits of them in the Champions League."

Darwin Nunez in Champions League action against Liverpool IMAGO / PA Images

Nunez netted home and away against the Reds for Benfica in Europe last campaign, while Haaland scored three in three, as Borussia Dortmund failed to make it past the group stage. The Uruguayan also netted 26 goals in 28 matches in the Primeira Liga last term, while the Norwegian found the net 22 times in 24 matches in the Bundesliga.

The 51-year-old continued: "They’ve both had success last season and when you win things you’ve got to go out and strengthen... With the turnover of Mane, Liverpool had to bring someone big in to try and replace him, because he’s been an unbelievable player for them. I look forward to watching them next season."

Many similarities have been drawn between the two strikers in recent times, they are both quick, strong and powerful, as well as both having a strikers instinct and excellent finishing abilities. At just 23 and 21 years of age, they both look to have bright futures ahead of them.

