Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Ex-QPR Striker On Where Liverpool Should Strengthen This Summer

Charlie Austin believes that Liverpool should sign aim to sign two midfielders this summer, if they are to compete with Manchester City next season.

The Reds have already brought in three players this summer, including club record signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

However, Jurgen Klopp may be keen to strengthen in the middle of the park, with a bulk of the Reds midfield approaching the end of their careers.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Austin explained why the Klopp's side may be a couple of players short of keeping tabs on Pep Guardiola's side next term.

Darwin Nunez

Liverpool's club record signing Darwin Nunez

He said: "Nunez has come in to replace him (Sadio Mane) and he’s got to hit the ground running straight away. Liverpool can’t afford to drop points or start slowly compared to Man City. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"They’ve just signed Haaland who’s arguably the best centre-forward in the world at the moment, so it’s going to be interesting.

"I’d like them (Liverpool) to sign two midfielders as well, strengthen there also."

The Reds have been linked to a number of midfielders over recent weeks, including the likes of Jude Bellingham and Otavio.

Klopp's side were also in the hunt for Aurelien Tchouameni, prior to his move to Real Madrid.

With the likes of Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and new signing Fabio Carvalho also at the Germans disposal, the Merseysiders are not short of talent in midfield positions, however it is experience that they may be looking to add to the squad this summer.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Adrien Rabiot
Transfers

Report: Juventus Could Look For Naby Keita Or Liverpool Forward In Potential Swap Deal For Adrien Rabiot

By Neil Andrew6 minutes ago
Liverpool Players Arsenal Diogo Jota Minamino Robertson Fabinho Firmino Virgil Curtis Jones Konate Milner
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Not Prepared To Loan Or Sell Talented Midfielder

By Neil Andrew35 minutes ago
Calvin Ramsay
Transfers

'Andy Robertson Will Be Massively Important For Him' - Pundit On New Liverpool Signing Calvin Ramsay

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'Liverpool Would Be In Pole Position' - Former Player On Transfer Chase For Borussia Dortmund Midfielder Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Neco Williams
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Reject Opening Nottingham Forest Bid For Neco Williams

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Borussia Dortmund Put Price Tag On Liverpool & Real Madrid Target Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'The Club Cannot Afford' - Former International On Mohamed Salah & His Contract Negotiations With Liverpool

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Timo Werner
Transfers

'I Think He Could Fit' - Former International On Reports Linking Chelsea Striker Timo Werner To Liverpool

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago