Ex-QPR Striker On Where Liverpool Should Strengthen This Summer

Charlie Austin believes that Liverpool should sign aim to sign two midfielders this summer, if they are to compete with Manchester City next season.

The Reds have already brought in three players this summer, including club record signing Darwin Nunez from Benfica.

However, Jurgen Klopp may be keen to strengthen in the middle of the park, with a bulk of the Reds midfield approaching the end of their careers.

Speaking on TalkSPORT, Austin explained why the Klopp's side may be a couple of players short of keeping tabs on Pep Guardiola's side next term.

Liverpool's club record signing Darwin Nunez IMAGO / NurPhoto

He said: "Nunez has come in to replace him (Sadio Mane) and he’s got to hit the ground running straight away. Liverpool can’t afford to drop points or start slowly compared to Man City.

"They’ve just signed Haaland who’s arguably the best centre-forward in the world at the moment, so it’s going to be interesting.

"I’d like them (Liverpool) to sign two midfielders as well, strengthen there also."

The Reds have been linked to a number of midfielders over recent weeks, including the likes of Jude Bellingham and Otavio.

Klopp's side were also in the hunt for Aurelien Tchouameni, prior to his move to Real Madrid.

With the likes of Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and new signing Fabio Carvalho also at the Germans disposal, the Merseysiders are not short of talent in midfield positions, however it is experience that they may be looking to add to the squad this summer.

