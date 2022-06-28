Ex-Tottenham And England Goalkeeper On Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez

Paul Robinson believes Liverpool defender Joe Gomez must decide whether he wants to leave the club in search of regular football this summer. Gomez was the Reds go to partner to Virgil van Dijk in their title winning campaign, but a long term injury and the emergence of Ibrahima Konate has moved the Englishman down the pecking order.

Speaking to Football Insider, Robinson said: "He will be very aware of the opportunities or lack of opportunities he has going into next season. You only have one career.

"Joe Gomez will be frustrated by the amount of game time he had last season. It is up to him and the type of person he is to see if he can continue that. He might seek a move elsewhere."

Joe Gomez in FA Cup action against Nottingham Forest last season IMAGO / News Images

The 25-year-old has made just 15 league appearances in the last two seasons for the Reds, and his chances of first team action will likely remain scarce next campaign, with veteran defender Joel Matip as consistent as ever, and the young Frenchman Konate improving week on week.

Gomez must also take into consideration his international career. There is little chance of him regaining a place in the England squad if he remains on Merseyside, and a move away to another club this summer could put him in contention to go to the Qatar World Cup at the end of the year.

Robinson added: "It will all come down to the player. Jurgen Klopp will certainly not be looking to move him on. He’s a great player to have in your squad. He isn’t going to play every week though."

