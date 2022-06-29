Ex-Tottenham Defender Tips Chelsea Forward For Liverpool Move

Alan Hutton believes Liverpool should sign Chelsea striker Timo Werner as a replacement for Sadio Mane.

Mane departed to Bayern Munich last week after six years at the club, and despite the Reds seemingly already having found his successor in the form of Darwin Nunez, Hutton has claimed that the Blues German forward would be a perfect replacement.

As reported by The Transfer Tavern, speaking to Football Insider, Hutton said: "I think Werner can bring something with his pace and his trickery. I think he could fit into the system.

"I think if you look at the way Liverpool have played over the years Klopp has been there, he likes that type of winger coming in from the side of the pitch and I think that’s where he’s better."

Timo Werner in action against the Reds (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Werner has struggled since his move from RB Leipzig in June 2020, and has managed just 10 goals in 56 Premier League appearances for Chelsea over the last two seasons.

However, his general play, commitment and threat is behind is evident to see whenever he plays, which may suit Jurgen Klopp's team.

Hutton continued: "I don’t think Werner’s an out and out number nine to me, I think he misses too many opportunities but he’s a problem out on the wing, he’s a problem for defenders, the way Mane was and obviously with him leaving there’s possibly room."

The Blues are already set to lose Romelu Lukaku this summer, as he edges closer to a move back to Inter Milan, therefore it seems unlikely that they'd let another striker depart.

However, the Reds were close to signing the German prior to his move to the London side, and it will be interesting to see if anything materialises in the future.

