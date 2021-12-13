Manchester City Could Sign Liverpool And Egypt Star Mohamed Salah, With FSG Unwilling To Pay The Wanted Contract

Expert reveals Liverpool's title rivals Manchester City could well be a team to tempt Mohamed Salah away from Anfield. FSG and the Egyptian King are unable to agree on terms to keep the world's best player.

Mohamed Salah and Liverpool are currently in ongoing talks about a contract extension, with the Egyptian's contract running out in 2023. The speculation surrounding the talks have been the hot topic in recent weeks.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Last week, Athletic journalist James Pearce revealed that FSG are wanting to keep Mohamed Salah, but aren't willing to pay the sum of money Salah's agent has asked for.

Reports earlier on in the week suggested that Liverpool are hopeful that the contract will be agreed but are tricky. The deal is looking to be sorted before January 1st and Mohamed Salah leaving for AFCON.

Finance expert Doctor Dan Plumley spoke exclusively to Football Insider about the contract situation. He states that Manchester City could be a team to pay for Egyptian's services.

“There are some things you’d love to have access to, but you can’t from the outside looking in. All clubs will have a wage structure.

"At least in their heads, they will have a ceiling they are prepared to go to.

“Liverpool do generate a lot of revenue and they are very much at the top of the pile, but they still have a budget to work to. The pandemic will have impacted that budget and might change things a little bit.

“But they will have a figure in mind and at that point, it becomes a negotiation between the player and the club.

"We might never see those figures but we know these things happen. Most people would conclude that they need to get this deal done.

“The other question is, where else would he go and who can afford him? No club has been immune from this pandemic, though some have done better than others.

“There are only a handful of clubs who can afford him. Real Madrid are one that you’d look at. We know PSG have phenomenal spending power, and Man City are the other one.”

