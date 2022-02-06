Breaking: Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Draw Live
The draw for the fifth-round draw of the FA Cup has been made. LFTR take a look at the ties that will decide who makes the quarter-finals of the country's most famous cup.
The fifth round already includes many Championship sides such as Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, Stoke City, and Peterborough. Premier League giants Manchester City and Chelsea are also in the hat.
There are three undecided ties to play today. Liverpool take on Cardiff City at lunchtime, Nottingham Forest host Leicester City after beating Arsenal in the last round, and non-league side Boreham Wood travel to AFC Bournemouth.
Fifth Round Ties
Luton Town v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Stoke City
Peterborough United v Manchester City
Liverpool/Cardiff City v Norwich City
Southampton v West Ham United
Read More
Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur
Nottingham Forest/Leicester City v Huddersfield Town
Everton v AFC Bournemouth/Boreham Wood
Liverpool will face Premier League side Norwich City if they were to beat Cardiff City today. Manchester City face another lower league side in Peterborough and Chelsea draw Luton Town away.
Fifth Round Schedule
The fifth round ties will be played between Tuesday 1st March and Thursday 3rd March. The winners of these ties will go through to the quarter-finals and one step closer to a trip to Wembley.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Liverpool v Cardiff City: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria
- Liverpool vs Cardiff City FA Cup Fourth Round Match Preview
- Predicted Line-up: Liverpool vs Cardiff City | FA Cup Fourth Round | Kaide Gordon to Start? Harvey Elliott Return?
- A Look Back at the Best Liverpool v Cardiff Fixtures
- A Look At Cardiff City's Season So Far Ahead of FA Cup Game Against Liverpool
- Liverpool's Top Five Goals Against Cardiff City | Luis Suarez, Dirk Kuyt & More
- Liverpool v Cardiff City: Key Battle - Ibrahima Konate v Jordan Hugill
Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook