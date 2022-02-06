Skip to main content
Breaking: Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round Draw Live

The draw for the fifth-round draw of the FA Cup has been made. LFTR take a look at the ties that will decide who makes the quarter-finals of the country's most famous cup. 

The fifth round already includes many Championship sides such as Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough, Stoke City, and Peterborough. Premier League giants Manchester City and Chelsea are also in the hat.

There are three undecided ties to play today. Liverpool take on Cardiff City at lunchtime, Nottingham Forest host Leicester City after beating Arsenal in the last round, and non-league side Boreham Wood travel to AFC Bournemouth.

Fifth Round Ties

Luton Town v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Stoke City

Peterborough United v Manchester City

Liverpool/Cardiff City v Norwich City

Southampton v West Ham United

Middlesbrough v Tottenham Hotspur

Nottingham Forest/Leicester City v Huddersfield Town

Everton v AFC Bournemouth/Boreham Wood

Liverpool will face Premier League side Norwich City if they were to beat Cardiff City today. Manchester City face another lower league side in Peterborough and Chelsea draw Luton Town away.

Fifth Round Schedule

The fifth round ties will be played between Tuesday 1st March and Thursday 3rd March. The winners of these ties will go through to the quarter-finals and one step closer to a trip to Wembley.

FA Cup
News

18 minutes ago
