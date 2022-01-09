FA Cup Fourth Round Draw Fixtures

Following the draw for the FA Cup fourth round, let's take a look at who got who. Did Liverpool avoid a Premier League team?

IMAGO / PA Images

Fourth Round Draw

Crystal Palace Hartlepool

Bournemouth Boreham Wood

Huddersfield v Barnsley

Peterborough v QPR

Cambridge v Luton

Southampton v Crawley

Chelsea v Plymouth

Everton v Brentford

Kidderminster v West Ham

Manchester United/Aston Villa v Middlesbrough

Tottenham v Brighton

Liverpool v Cardiff

Stoke v Wigan

Nottingham Forest/Arsenal v Leicester

Manchester City v Fulham

Wolves v Norwich

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook