FA Cup Fourth Round Draw Fixtures

Following the draw for the FA Cup fourth round, let's take a look at who got who. Did Liverpool avoid a Premier League team?

FA Cup

Fourth Round Draw

Crystal Palace Hartlepool 

Bournemouth Boreham Wood

Huddersfield v Barnsley 

Peterborough v QPR

Cambridge v Luton

Southampton v Crawley

Chelsea v Plymouth 

Everton v Brentford 

Kidderminster v West Ham

Manchester United/Aston Villa v Middlesbrough 

Tottenham v Brighton 

Liverpool v Cardiff 

Stoke v Wigan

Nottingham Forest/Arsenal v Leicester 

Manchester City v Fulham

Wolves v Norwich 

