FA Cup Fourth Round Draw Fixtures
Following the draw for the FA Cup fourth round, let's take a look at who got who. Did Liverpool avoid a Premier League team?
Fourth Round Draw
Crystal Palace Hartlepool
Bournemouth Boreham Wood
Huddersfield v Barnsley
Peterborough v QPR
Cambridge v Luton
Southampton v Crawley
Chelsea v Plymouth
Everton v Brentford
Kidderminster v West Ham
Read More
Manchester United/Aston Villa v Middlesbrough
Tottenham v Brighton
Liverpool v Cardiff
Stoke v Wigan
Nottingham Forest/Arsenal v Leicester
Manchester City v Fulham
Wolves v Norwich
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Manchester United: Club In A Mess
- Free Agents For Summer 2022 - Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba And More...
- Manchester United Desperately Throw Money At Paul Pogba
- Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Could Leave Manchester United
- Official: FIFA Best Three Man Shortlist Includes Mohamed Salah
- Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town FA Cup 3rd Round: Where To Watch/Stream
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook