FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw - When & Where To Watch / Live Stream, Ball Numbers

As the fifth round of the FA Cup heads for a conclusion, we can bring you all the details about when and where to watch the draw for the quarter-finals.

When Is The Draw?

The draw will take place on Thursday, 3rd March 2022 ahead of the fifth-round clash between Everton and Boreham Wood at Goodison Park which is due to kick off at 8:15pm.

Where Can I Watch The Draw?

The draw can be watched on ITV or viewed on the ITV HUB. The live coverage starts at 7:30pm.

The draw can also be streamed on the FA Cup’s official Facebook and Twitter pages.

What Are The Ball Numbers?

Should Liverpool beat Norwich City on Wednesday, they will be ball number four.

1 - Luton Town or Chelsea

2 - Crystal Palace

3 - Manchester City

4 - Liverpool or Norwich City

5 - Southampton or West Ham United

6 - Middlesbrough

7 - Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town

8 - Everton or Boreham Wood

When Will The Quarter-Final Ties Take Place?

The quarter-final matches will be scheduled between Friday 18 March and Monday 21 March 2022.

