Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw - When & Where To Watch / Live Stream, Ball Numbers

As the fifth round of the FA Cup heads for a conclusion, we can bring you all the details about when and where to watch the draw for the quarter-finals.

FA Cup

When Is The Draw?

The draw will take place on Thursday, 3rd March 2022 ahead of the fifth-round clash between Everton and Boreham Wood at Goodison Park which is due to kick off at 8:15pm.

Where Can I Watch The Draw?

The draw can be watched on ITV or viewed on the ITV HUB. The live coverage starts at 7:30pm.

The draw can also be streamed on the FA Cup’s official Facebook and Twitter pages.

What Are The Ball Numbers?

Should Liverpool beat Norwich City on Wednesday, they will be ball number four.

1 - Luton Town or Chelsea

2 - Crystal Palace

3 - Manchester City

Read More

4 - Liverpool or Norwich City

5 - Southampton or West Ham United

6 - Middlesbrough

7 - Nottingham Forest or Huddersfield Town

8 - Everton or Boreham Wood

When Will The Quarter-Final Ties Take Place?

The quarter-final matches will be scheduled between Friday 18 March and Monday 21 March 2022.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Djed Spence
Transfers

Report: Bayern Munich And Three Other German Clubs Scouting Liverpool Target Djed Spence

By Sam Patterson
3 minutes ago
FA Cup
News

FA Cup Quarter-Final Draw - When & Where To Watch / Live Stream, Ball Numbers

By Neil Andrew
5 minutes ago
Conor Bradley
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City | FA Cup | Could Rhys Williams Or Conor Bradley Start For The Reds?

By Neil Andrew
41 minutes ago
Norwich concede their second against Southhampton at St Mary's, Grant Hanley
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Norwich City | FA Cup 5th Round Build-up | The Canaries' Season So Far

By Conor Jones
44 minutes ago
Anfield Liverpool Flag
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Norwich City: How to Watch/Live Stream | FA Cup | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia & Nigeria

By Neil Andrew
1 hour ago
Liverpool Kit Nike Standard Chartered
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Norwich: Predicted Lineup | FA Cup Fifth Round | Takumi Minamino to start? Thiago Injured And Alisson Return

By Julian Prahalathan
1 hour ago
Kylian Mbappe
Non LFC

Report: Kylian Mbappe And Real Madrid Have 'Verbal Agreement' As Liverpool Set To Miss Out On PSG Forward

By Damon Carr
2 hours ago
Middlesborough
Non LFC

'Worst Performance Since Gross Was In Charge' - Tottenham Fans React To FA Cup Exit At Middlesbrough

By Neil Andrew
3 hours ago