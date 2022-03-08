FA Cup Quarter-Finals Fixtures & Schedule - March 19th/20th 2022

The FA Cup is down to the last eight teams left in the competition and we can bring you the fixtures and schedule for the quarter-final matches.

The final game in the last 16 concluded on Monday night when Nottingham Forest edged past Huddersfield Town 2-1 to set up a huge tie against Liverpool at the City Ground.

Liverpool progressed to the quarter-final with a 2-1 win against Norwich City at Anfield thanks to a Takumi Minamino brace.

This is the first time since manager Jurgen Klopp has been in charge that Liverpool have made it to this stage of the competition as they look to add more silverware to the Carabao Cup they won at the end of February.

Quarter-Finals Fixtures & Schedule

Saturday, 19th March 2022

5:15pm Middlesbrough v Chelsea

Sunday, 20th March 2022

12:30pm Crystal Palace v Everton

3:00pm Southampton v Manchester City

6:00pm Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

