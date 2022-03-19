FA Cup Semi-Final Draw - When & Where To Watch / Live Stream, Ball Numbers, Match Dates

The draw for the FA Cup semi-finals will take place on Sunday and we can bring you all the details including the ball numbers and when and where to watch it.

IMAGO / PA Images

The quarter-final fixtures take place this weekend as the last eight teams in the competition fight it out to take part in the Wembley semi-finals.

Quarter-Finals Fixtures & Schedule

Saturday, 19th March 2022

5:15pm Middlesbrough v Chelsea

Sunday, 20th March 2022

12:30pm Crystal Palace v Everton

3:00pm Southampton v Manchester City

6:00pm Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

When Is The Draw?

The draw will take place on Sunday, 20th March 2022 ahead of the quarter-final clash between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool which is due to kick off at 6pm.

Where Can I Watch The Draw?

The draw can be watched on ITV or viewed on the ITV HUB. The live coverage starts at 5:15pm.

The draw can also be streamed on the FA Cup’s official Facebook and Twitter pages.

What Are The Ball Numbers?

1 Crystal Palace or Everton

2 Nottingham Forest or Liverpool

3 Middlesbrough or Chelsea

4 Southampton or Manchester City

When Will The Semi-Final Ties Take Place?

The semi-final matches will take place n Saturday 16th April and Sunday 17th April.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok