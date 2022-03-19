FA Cup Semi-Final Draw - When & Where To Watch / Live Stream, Ball Numbers, Match Dates
The draw for the FA Cup semi-finals will take place on Sunday and we can bring you all the details including the ball numbers and when and where to watch it.
The quarter-final fixtures take place this weekend as the last eight teams in the competition fight it out to take part in the Wembley semi-finals.
Quarter-Finals Fixtures & Schedule
Saturday, 19th March 2022
5:15pm Middlesbrough v Chelsea
Sunday, 20th March 2022
12:30pm Crystal Palace v Everton
3:00pm Southampton v Manchester City
6:00pm Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
When Is The Draw?
The draw will take place on Sunday, 20th March 2022 ahead of the quarter-final clash between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool which is due to kick off at 6pm.
Where Can I Watch The Draw?
The draw can be watched on ITV or viewed on the ITV HUB. The live coverage starts at 5:15pm.
The draw can also be streamed on the FA Cup’s official Facebook and Twitter pages.
What Are The Ball Numbers?
1 Crystal Palace or Everton
2 Nottingham Forest or Liverpool
3 Middlesbrough or Chelsea
4 Southampton or Manchester City
When Will The Semi-Final Ties Take Place?
The semi-final matches will take place n Saturday 16th April and Sunday 17th April.
