Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

FA Cup Semi-Final Draw - When & Where To Watch / Live Stream, Ball Numbers, Match Dates

The draw for the FA Cup semi-finals will take place on Sunday and we can bring you all the details including the ball numbers and when and where to watch it.

FA Cup

The quarter-final fixtures take place this weekend as the last eight teams in the competition fight it out to take part in the Wembley semi-finals.

Quarter-Finals Fixtures & Schedule

Saturday, 19th March 2022

5:15pm   Middlesbrough v Chelsea

Sunday, 20th March 2022

12:30pm Crystal Palace v Everton

3:00pm  Southampton v Manchester City

6:00pm  Nottingham Forest v Liverpool

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

When Is The Draw?

The draw will take place on Sunday, 20th March 2022 ahead of the quarter-final clash between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool which is due to kick off at 6pm.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Where Can I Watch The Draw?

The draw can be watched on ITV or viewed on the ITV HUB. The live coverage starts at 5:15pm.

The draw can also be streamed on the FA Cup’s official Facebook and Twitter pages.

What Are The Ball Numbers?

1 Crystal Palace or Everton

2 Nottingham Forest or Liverpool

3 Middlesbrough or Chelsea

4 Southampton or Manchester City

When Will The Semi-Final Ties Take Place?

The semi-final matches will take place n Saturday 16th April and Sunday 17th April.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

sipa_37357601
Match Coverage

Opinion: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool | Big Match Build-Up | If I Could Sign One Player From The Oppo...

By Danny Corcoran1 hour ago
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Non LFC

Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League | UK, Ireland, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool, Crystal Palace, Brentford
News

Trent Alexander-Arnold Injury Blow For Liverpool With Manchester City Clash Around The Corner, Player Out For 'Weeks'

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Thiago Alcantara Trent Alexander-Arnold Fabinho
Match Coverage

Nottingham Forrest vs Liverpool: Predicted Line-up | FA Cup | Joe Gomez In For Injured Trent Alexander-Arnold At RB? Takumi Minamino To Start?

By Julian Prahalathan1 hour ago
Gavi
Non LFC

Real Madrid v Barcelona: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | El Clasico | UK, Ireland, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Gary Neville
Quotes

Humble Manchester United Legend Gary Neville Chooses To Work For Liverpool Over The UK Government

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
Arsene Wenger
News

Report: Arsene Wenger Serious About PSG Job, If Mauricio Pochettino Goes To Manchester United

By Damon Carr15 hours ago
Premier League
Quotes

Premier League Star Slams Liverpool Coach, As He Sets Up Workshop In Norway For ‘Greed’

By Damon Carr16 hours ago