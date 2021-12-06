FA Cup Third Round Draw - Where To Watch, Ball Numbers, Key Dates
The draw for the FA Cup third round will take place this evening and we can bring you all the details you need ahead of the draw.
Where To Watch
The draw will take place on Monday 6th December, at 7pm during the coverage of Boreham Wood vs St Albans City on ITV4.
It can also be watched via the FA Cup social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.
FA Cup Draw Ball Numbers
Here are the ball numbers for the 3rd round draw:
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Barnsley
5. Birmingham City
6. Blackburn Rovers
7. Blackpool
8. Brentford
9. Brighton & Hove Albion
10. Bristol City
11. Burnley
12. Cardiff City
13. Chelsea
14. Coventry City
15. Crystal Palace
16. Derby County
17. Everton
18. Fulham
19. Huddersfield Town
20. Hull City
21. Leeds United
22. Leicester City
23. Liverpool
24. Luton Town
25. Manchester City
26. Manchester United
27. Middlesbrough
28. Millwall
29. Newcastle United
30. Norwich City
31. Nottingham Forest
32. Peterborough United
Read More
33. Preston North End
34. Queens Park Rangers
35. Reading
36. Sheffield United
37. Southampton
38. Stoke City
39. Swansea City
40. Tottenham Hotspur
41. Watford
42. West Bromwich Albion
43. West Ham United
44. Wolves
45. Yeovil Town
46. Bristol Rovers
47. Port Vale
48. Morecambe
49. Hartlepool United
50. AFC Wimbledon
51. Wigan Athletic
52. Leyton Orient
53. Cambridge United
54. Mansfield Town
55. Swindon Town
56. Rotherham United
57. Charlton Athletic
58. Boreham Wood or St Albans City
59. Kidderminster Harriers
60. Shrewsbury Town
61. Chesterfield
62. Plymouth Argyle
63. Barrow or Ipswich Town
64. Harrogate Town
When Will The Games Take Place?
The games in the third round will take place between Friday, 7th January and Monday, 10th January 2022.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Man Of The Match - Thiago
- Watch: Divock Origi 94th Minute Goal Wins Liverpool Match Against Wolves - Mohamed Salah Assist
- Wolves 0-1 Liverpool: Player Ratings
- Watch: West Ham 3-2 Chelsea Match Highlights - Brilliant Mount, Bowen Goals, Mendy Errors
- Nathaniel Phillips Could Be Key For Liverpool To Sign Newcastle United Winger Allan Saint-Maximin Ahead Of Chelsea And Everton
- He's Better Than Kylian Mbappe' - Barcelona President Joan Laporta On 24 Year Old Liverpool Target
Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook