FA Cup Third Round Draw - Where To Watch, Ball Numbers, Key Dates

The draw for the FA Cup third round will take place this evening and we can bring you all the details you need ahead of the draw.

Where To Watch

The draw will take place on Monday 6th December, at 7pm during the coverage of Boreham Wood vs St Albans City on ITV4.

It can also be watched via the FA Cup social media channels on Twitter and Facebook.

FA Cup Draw Ball Numbers

Here are the ball numbers for the 3rd round draw:

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Barnsley

5. Birmingham City

6. Blackburn Rovers

7. Blackpool

8. Brentford

9. Brighton & Hove Albion

10. Bristol City

11. Burnley

12. Cardiff City

13. Chelsea

14. Coventry City

15. Crystal Palace

16. Derby County

17. Everton

18. Fulham

19. Huddersfield Town

20. Hull City

21. Leeds United

22. Leicester City

23. Liverpool

24. Luton Town

25. Manchester City

26. Manchester United

27. Middlesbrough

28. Millwall

29. Newcastle United

30. Norwich City

31. Nottingham Forest

32. Peterborough United

33. Preston North End

34. Queens Park Rangers

35. Reading

36. Sheffield United

37. Southampton

38. Stoke City

39. Swansea City

40. Tottenham Hotspur

41. Watford

42. West Bromwich Albion

43. West Ham United

44. Wolves

45. Yeovil Town

46. Bristol Rovers

47. Port Vale

48. Morecambe

49. Hartlepool United

50. AFC Wimbledon

51. Wigan Athletic

52. Leyton Orient

53. Cambridge United

54. Mansfield Town

55. Swindon Town

56. Rotherham United

57. Charlton Athletic

58. Boreham Wood or St Albans City

59. Kidderminster Harriers

60. Shrewsbury Town

61. Chesterfield

62. Plymouth Argyle

63. Barrow or Ipswich Town

64. Harrogate Town

When Will The Games Take Place?

The games in the third round will take place between Friday, 7th January and Monday, 10th January 2022.

