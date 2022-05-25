Skip to main content
Two Players Return To Full Training For Liverpool Ahead Of Champions League Final With Real Madrid, Key Player Missing

Fabinho has returned to full training for Liverpool ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday.

The Brazilian had been missing since picking up a hamstring issue in the 2-1 victory at Aston Villa earlier this month but there was positive news for Liverpool fans with him pictured in training on Wednesday.

Fabinho

Jurgen Klopp had appeared relaxed about Fabinho's availability for the final in Paris and it appears he was right to be. The only doubt that remains now is how short of match practice the 28 year old is although he has only been out for just over two weeks.

Watch Fabinho in training here:

Gomez Returns, Thiago Alcantara Misses Training

Paul Joyce also confirmed that Joe Gomez returned to training on Wednesday after his ankle problem but Thiago Alcantara was not present as he tries to fight off an achilles problem ahead of the huge match.

