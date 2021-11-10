Fabrizio Romano Confirms Steven Gerrard To Aston Villa Is 'At The Final Stages'

Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Fabrizio Romano Confirms Steven Gerrard To Aston Villa Is 'At Final Stages'

Transfer Insider and Italian Journalist confirms that the former Liverpool midfielder and Rangers manager is all but set to join the Premier League side.
Author:

In case you have missed the news, the headline is correct. Steven Gerrard is on his way back to England to manage Aston Villa.

The Premier League side have moved quickly to secure the former Liverpool man's services after sacking Dean Smith earlier this week.

Dean Smith

Steven Gerrard, who started his coaching career in Liverpool FC's academy, is said to be finishing up the final details of his Aston Villa contract.

Read More: Confirmed: Sporting Director Michael Edwards Will Leave Liverpool At End Of The Season With Newcastle United And RB Leipzig Circulating

Read More: Who Is Julian Ward? The Predecessor Of Liverpool's Sporting Director Michael Edwards

According to transfer insider and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa are preparing paperwork and contracts in order to confirm Gerrard's appointment. 

Read More

"Aston Villa are preparing paperworks and contracts in order to confirm Steven Gerrard appointment as new head coach. Agreement now at final stages, Gerrard & board working on staff details."

Romano went on to say that Rangers will receive compensation in the region of £3m.

Steven Gerrard

Gerrard is busy working on assembling his staff that will work hand in hand with him at Aston Villa.

According to The Athletic, Steven Gerrard is set to bring current Rangers assistant and former Liverpool coach Michael Beale with him to Birmingham. 

Read More: Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards Explains Departure In Emotional Open Letter

Read More: Report Claims Bayern Munich Were Offered Liverpool Superstars Mohamed Salah And Sadio Mane

Liverpool will get their first look at Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side on December 11 as Anfield plays host to the Lions.

Steven Gerrard
