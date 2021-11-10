Fabrizio Romano Confirms Steven Gerrard To Aston Villa Is 'At The Final Stages'

Transfer Insider and Italian Journalist confirms that the former Liverpool midfielder and Rangers manager is all but set to join the Premier League side.

In case you have missed the news, the headline is correct. Steven Gerrard is on his way back to England to manage Aston Villa.

The Premier League side have moved quickly to secure the former Liverpool man's services after sacking Dean Smith earlier this week.

IMAGO / News Images

Steven Gerrard, who started his coaching career in Liverpool FC's academy, is said to be finishing up the final details of his Aston Villa contract.

According to transfer insider and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa are preparing paperwork and contracts in order to confirm Gerrard's appointment.

"Aston Villa are preparing paperworks and contracts in order to confirm Steven Gerrard appointment as new head coach. Agreement now at final stages, Gerrard & board working on staff details."

Romano went on to say that Rangers will receive compensation in the region of £3m.

(Photo by Andrew Milligan/Belga/Sipa USA)

Gerrard is busy working on assembling his staff that will work hand in hand with him at Aston Villa.

According to The Athletic, Steven Gerrard is set to bring current Rangers assistant and former Liverpool coach Michael Beale with him to Birmingham.

Liverpool will get their first look at Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa side on December 11 as Anfield plays host to the Lions.