'Fake News' - Rumours AFCON To Be Cancelled Dismissed - Liverpool Watching Closely Due To Involvement Of Salah, Mane And Keita

After reports emerged on Wednesday that the Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) could be postponed, the rumours have now been shot down and described as Fake News.

The report from sports journalist Saddick Adams claims that Lux September who is CAF Head of Media Relations and Operations has described the rumours as 'Fake News'.

The tournament is due to start on Sunday, 9th January 2022 but concerns have been raised due to the covid-19 pandemic and in particular the new omicron variant.

Liverpool will lose Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita during the tournament and they are trying desperately to ensure they do not depart until after the crucial Premier League match with Chelsea on the 2nd January.

There has also been another suggestion made on Wednesday morning that AFCON may proceed but without the players from Europe.

Liverpool will be interested onlookers as to how this pans out but there are conflicting claims today with no official word as of yet.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook