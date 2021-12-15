Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'Fake News' - Rumours AFCON To Be Cancelled Dismissed - Liverpool Watching Closely Due To Involvement Of Salah, Mane And Keita

Author:

After reports emerged on Wednesday that the Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) could be postponed, the rumours have now been shot down and described as Fake News.

The report from sports journalist Saddick Adams claims that Lux September who is CAF Head of Media Relations and Operations has described the rumours as 'Fake News'.

The tournament is due to start on Sunday, 9th January 2022 but concerns have been raised due to the covid-19 pandemic and in particular the new omicron variant.

Liverpool will lose Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita during the tournament and they are trying desperately to ensure they do not depart until after the crucial Premier League match with Chelsea on the 2nd January.

There has also been another suggestion made on Wednesday morning that AFCON may proceed but without the players from Europe.

Read More

Liverpool will be interested onlookers as to how this pans out but there are conflicting claims today with no official word as of yet.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
News

'Fake News' - Rumours AFCON To Be Cancelled Dismissed - Liverpool Watching Closely Due To Involvement Of Salah, Mane And Keita

1 minute ago
Mohamed Salah Sadio Mane
News

Report: AFCON Set To Be Cancelled - Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane And Naby Keita To Remain At Liverpool

45 minutes ago
Joao Felix
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Set To Swoop For Atletico Madrid Striker Joao Felix In £63 Million Deal

1 hour ago
Nathan Ake
Non LFC

Watch: Manchester City 7-0 Leeds United Match Highlights | Premier League

2 hours ago
Jordan Henderson Barcelona 4-0
Match Coverage

Watch: Jordan Henderson Shooting Drill, Curtis Jones Goal & Liverpool Training Photos Ahead Of Newcastle Clash

3 hours ago
Nathan Ake
Non LFC

Watch: Nathan Ake's Headed Goal Makes It 7-0 To Manchester City Against Leeds

13 hours ago
John Stones
Non LFC

Watch: John Stones Goal Rifles Manchester City Into A 6-0 Lead Against Leeds

13 hours ago
Jamal Lewis of Norwich City and Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester City and...
Non LFC

Watch: Riyad Mahrez Goal For Manchester City Against Leeds United (4-0)

13 hours ago