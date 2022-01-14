Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'LFC Fans All Over The World Can Finally Rest Easy' Fans React To News Of Mohamed Salah's New Contract

Reports have surfaced that Mohamed Salah has signed a new Liverpool contract. Here is how the fans have reacted.

After a long drawn out battle, reports have claimed that Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract with Liverpool FC.

The star attacker, who is on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, had a contract that was set to expire after next season. 

Mohamed Salah

His current deal is seeing him earn a rumoured £200,000 per week or £10,400,000 per year.

This, however, is set to change with his new contract after reports came out that he would earn the same as Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne who earns £400,000 per week.

With the news of a new deal being reached, LFC supporters have reacted with elation, skepticism, and all the emotions under the sun. 

Read More

The most common response was supporters hoping that the news was true. 

Many supporters reacted with skepticism and used this as a target for their FSG criticism. Many believe that this is just a way for the Liverpool owners to avoid spending money in the January transfer window. 

Others like Joe don't want the club to stop at Salah's contract and instead want them to bring in some new players. 

Despite the mixed batch of reactions, one thing is certain and that is that Mohamed Salah signing a new Liverpool contract is cause for celebration. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Mohamed Salah
News

'LFC Fans All Over The World Can Finally Rest Easy' Fans React To News Of Mohamed Salah's New Contract

12 seconds ago
mane-firmino
Quotes

'I'm Not Sure Mane Or Firmino Will Sign New Contracts At Liverpool' - David Ornstein On Renewals For Liverpool Forwards

1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp John Henry Linda Pizzuti
Opinions

Opinion: Is Jurgen Klopp a 'Yes Man' for FSG?

1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool v Brentford | Jurgen Klopp Press Conference | Premier League | EPL

2 hours ago
Divock Origi Mohamed Salah
News

Divock Origi Injury Update Provided By Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Ahead Of Brentford Clash

2 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
News

Jurgen Klopp Provides Liverpool Injury Update After Knocks For Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk & James Milner Against Arsenal

3 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Opinions

Opinion: Can Liverpool Deliver More Success With This Current Squad?

4 hours ago
Joel Matip
Match Coverage

Five Things We Learnt From Liverpool Being Held 0-0 to Arsenal

5 hours ago