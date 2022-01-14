'LFC Fans All Over The World Can Finally Rest Easy' Fans React To News Of Mohamed Salah's New Contract

Reports have surfaced that Mohamed Salah has signed a new Liverpool contract. Here is how the fans have reacted.

After a long drawn out battle, reports have claimed that Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract with Liverpool FC.

The star attacker, who is on international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, had a contract that was set to expire after next season.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

His current deal is seeing him earn a rumoured £200,000 per week or £10,400,000 per year.

This, however, is set to change with his new contract after reports came out that he would earn the same as Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne who earns £400,000 per week.

With the news of a new deal being reached, LFC supporters have reacted with elation, skepticism, and all the emotions under the sun.

The most common response was supporters hoping that the news was true.

Many supporters reacted with skepticism and used this as a target for their FSG criticism. Many believe that this is just a way for the Liverpool owners to avoid spending money in the January transfer window.

Others like Joe don't want the club to stop at Salah's contract and instead want them to bring in some new players.

Despite the mixed batch of reactions, one thing is certain and that is that Mohamed Salah signing a new Liverpool contract is cause for celebration.

