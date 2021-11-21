Glazers Sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer From Manchester United: Fans React

After a humiliating defeat by Watford, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been sacked from Manchester United. Joel Glazer has agreed to releave Ole of his duties.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been under extreme pressure in the last month from fans, but after another embarrassing defeat yesterday, enough was enough for the Manchester United board.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Manchester United have won 4 points out of the last 21 points available. Including to humblings by their rivals Liverpool and Manchester City and a thrashing from relegation threatened Watford yesterday.

With a Champions League match coming up against Villareal midweek and tough games against Chelsea and Arsenal in the league, it doesn't look promising for whoever takes over Ole.

Early reports suggest that former players and coaching staff Darren Fletcher and Michael Carrick are set to take over as interim.

A few moments ago, Manchester United officially announced the departure of Ole Gunanr Solskjaer. We take a look at the reaction from the fans.

One fan said, "Shame on you United fans who wanted him sacked!"

Another fan stated, " He came to our club when it was split massively in the dressing room. He built the trust of the players and re built the team back up again. He may have not got the success but he brought Man Utd into a better place. Thank you Ole and you will always be a player, legend."

Manchester United fans seem to have a mixed reaction of acceptance, sadness and anger.

Another fan was not happy with the decision, "I’ve been a Manchester United fan since birth and I must admit that I’m really disappointed in our board for Sacking Ole.. He is a club legend and was definitely going to turn things around and lead us to win trophies soon. I’m not going to support this club anymore..disgraceful."

Rival fans also have their say on the sacking. More from a sarcastic point of view.

Liverpool fans not happy either with the news, "From a liverpool fan I believe he should have got a lifetime contract."