Report: Luis Diaz Liverpool Transfer Headed For Legal Battle | FC Porto

Reports claim that FC Porto are headed for a long legal battle over Liverpool's transfer of Luis Diaz.

Liverpool have advanced to the Champions League Final after defeating Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate.

This is largely due to Luis Diaz's second-half heroics in the second leg of the tie.

The Colombian was subbed on to start the second half and completely changed the course of the match.

Luis Diaz

His January transfer from FC Porto has been a resounding hit with pundits already calling him the best winter transfer ever.

Although the transfer has been a success, it seems there has been a bump in the road; it is headed for a legal battle.

Luis Diaz Takumi Minamino
According to new reports, Diaz's former club Junior Barranquilla are taking FC Porto to court over failure to complete payments.

A Bola has reported that Junior Barranquilla believe they are due 20% of the fee Liverpool paid for Diaz.

The Colombian side have gone as far as hiring Swiss Lawfirm MS International Law to represent them in court.

Liverpool seem to be guilt-free as they have already completed the first €15m payment to FC Porto.

However, Porto may be in a bit of trouble as a result of this fiasco.

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

