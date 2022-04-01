FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw: England Could Face Scotland Or Wales In Qatar
The draw has been made for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and Gareth Southgate's England could face Scotland or Wales during the group stages.
England were drawn in Group B alongside Iran, USA, and whoever comes through the remaining European playoff matches.
Scotland will take on Ukraine at Hampden Park in a match that could take place in June before the winners face Wales for the remaining spot in Group B at the finals.
Liverpool fans will be watching on with interest as Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold wait to see if Andy Robertson or Neco Williams join them in Qatar.
The full details of the draw are as follows:
Confirmed Draw Details
Group A
Qatar
Ecuador
Senegal
Netherlands
Group B
England
Iran
USA
Ukraine/Scotland OR Wales
Group C
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Poland
Group D
France
Australia/UAE OR Peru
Denmark
Tunisia
Group E
Spain
New Zealand OR Costa Rica
Germany
Japan
Group F
Belgium
Canada
Morocco
Croatia
Group G
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Cameroon
Group H
Portugal
Ghana
Uruguay
South Korea
