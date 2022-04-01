Skip to main content
FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw: England Could Face Scotland Or Wales In Qatar

The draw has been made for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and Gareth Southgate's England could face Scotland or Wales during the group stages.

Gareth Southgate

England were drawn in Group B alongside Iran, USA, and whoever comes through the remaining European playoff matches.

Scotland will take on Ukraine at Hampden Park in a match that could take place in June before the winners face Wales for the remaining spot in Group B at the finals.

Liverpool fans will be watching on with interest as Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold wait to see if Andy Robertson or Neco Williams join them in Qatar.

World Cup

The full details of the draw are as follows:

Confirmed Draw Details

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

USA

Ukraine/Scotland OR Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Australia/UAE OR Peru

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

New Zealand OR Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

