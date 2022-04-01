FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw: Netherlands To Face Senegal With Liverpool Teammates Virgil van Dijk & Sadio Mane Set To Collide In Qatar
The draw has been made for the FIFA 2022 World Cup and it has thrown up an exciting clash between Virgil van Dijk's Netherlands and Sadio Mane's Senegal.
Both teams were drawn alongside hosts Qatar and Ecuador in Group A but will face each other in their opening match.
The Netherlands qualified by topping their UEFA qualifying group beating off competition from Turkey and Norway.
Senegal are the current AFCON champions and qualified earlier this week after beating Mohamed Salah's Egypt on penalties.
Liverpool fans will be watching on with interest as two of their main men collide when the competition kicks off in November.
The full details of the draw are as follows:
Confirmed Draw Details
Group A
Qatar
Ecuador
Senegal
Netherlands
Group B
England
Iran
USA
Ukraine/Scotland OR Wales
Group C
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Poland
Group D
France
Australia/UAE OR Peru
Denmark
Tunisia
Group E
Spain
New Zealand OR Costa Rica
Germany
Japan
Group F
Belgium
Canada
Morocco
Croatia
Group G
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Cameroon
Group H
Portugal
Ghana
Uruguay
South Korea
