Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw: Netherlands To Face Senegal With Liverpool Teammates Virgil van Dijk & Sadio Mane Set To Collide In Qatar

The draw has been made for the FIFA 2022 World Cup and it has thrown up an exciting clash between Virgil van Dijk's Netherlands and Sadio Mane's Senegal.

Virgil van Dijk Sadio Mane

Both teams were drawn alongside hosts Qatar and Ecuador in Group A but will face each other in their opening match.

The Netherlands qualified by topping their UEFA qualifying group beating off competition from Turkey and Norway.

Senegal are the current AFCON champions and qualified earlier this week after beating Mohamed Salah's Egypt on penalties.

Liverpool fans will be watching on with interest as two of their main men collide when the competition kicks off in November.

The full details of the draw are as follows:

Confirmed Draw Details

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

USA

Ukraine/Scotland OR Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Australia/UAE OR Peru

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

New Zealand OR Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Gareth Southgate
News

FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw: England Could Face Scotland Or Wales In Qatar

By Neil Andrew15 minutes ago
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 14: Sadio Mane of Liverpool in action with Ismaila Sarr of Watford during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Watford FC at Anfield on December 14, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Watford | Match Preview | Joe Gomez In Place Of Injured Trent Alexander-Arnold Again?

By Tom Johnson15 minutes ago
World Cup
Non LFC

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Complete Group Stage Draw: England Face USA, Spain Get Germany, Portugal Play Uruguay And Argentina Against Mexico

By Damon Carr29 minutes ago
World Cup
News

Confirmed: FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw - Groups Revealed For Qatar

By Neil Andrew34 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Watford
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs Watford | Match Prediction | Premier League | LFC

By Brennan Grose45 minutes ago
Hayya Hayya
News

Listen: Official 2022 FIFA World Cup Song - Hayya Hayya (Better Together) Plus Lyrics

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
World Cup
Articles

Predicted FIFA 2022 World Cup Draw - Brazil To Face Netherlands, England To Face Switzerland & Senegal

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
FIFA World Cup Draw
Articles

FIFA 2022 World Cup Simulated Draw - England To Face Germany & USA To Battle Favourites Brazil

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago