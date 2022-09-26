Skip to main content
FIFA 23 Early Access Cheat Allows For Day Ahead Game Time

Fans of Liverpool and just about every other team around the world have been waiting for months for the much-anticipated release of FIFA 23. It's being reported that there is a way to get the game a day earlier using a simple cheat.

Each year, EA Sports releases the latest edition of their football franchise video game, known simply as FIFA

According to the EA website FIFA is now the biggest sports video game franchise in the world.  It also boasts having "the biggest leagues, clubs, and players in world football, all with incredible detail and realism."

There are currently two different editions available Standard and Ultimate. Purchasing the Ultimate Edition will almost double your purchase price but promises to give you access to the game a full three days earlier. There is a way to get it day earlier than this though.

Eary access is very important to FIFA players that enjoy the Ultimate Team mode that would like to get a headstart on the competition.

EA Sports FIFA 23

Dexerto.com has listed this method of getting in a day earlier by changing the timezone of your PC or console. 

For Xbox

  1. Go to the Settings menu on your Xbox One or Xbox Series X/S
  2. Navigate to the System section
  3. Choose the Language & Location tab
  4. Change your location to New Zealand
  5. Reboot your console
  6. Launch FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

For Playstation

  1. Ensure you’ve pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition of FIFA 23
  2. Head to the PlayStation store
  3. Find FIFA 23 in the store
  4. EA Play users will be given the option to use their ‘Early Access Trial’
  5. Use this and you’ll have access to FIFA 23 on September 26 for 10 hours

