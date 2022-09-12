Skip to main content
FIFA 23 Player Ratings - Premier League 2022 Golden Boot Winner Not In Top Five

ESPN has just released the FIFA 23 Players Ratings and the results are surprising. Having just won his third golden boot it was surprising to see Liverpool's Mohamed Salah not making the Top Five.

The FIFA player ratings have been a widespread cause for debate amongst football fans worldwide. The industry-leading sports game sells more copies worldwide than any other game.

It is no wonder then that the player ratings attract so much interest as they are now used as a marker for the best players in the world. 

Here's the List of the Top Ten players for FIFA 23.

Liverpool fans will undoubtedly disagree with the ranking of Mohamed Salah who just won his third Premier League Golden Boot (35 goals in Premier League) and was a participant in all three domestic and European Cup Finals. 

Liverpool Mohamed Salah
Most pundits agree that the Premier League is the toughest league in Europe so to have Salah below the likes of Karim Benzema (32 goals in La Liga) and Robert Lewandowski (34 goals Bundesliga) feels like a genuine slap in the face.

So how are these scores calculated? There are around 12 statistics than go into a score but the six main ones are speed, shooting, passing, defending, dribbling and physicality. 

Salah is literally one of the best in five of these categories with defending making up the lowest score but this could also be said for Benzema and Lewandowski.

