FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw - When Is It?, How To Watch, Qualified Teams, Format, Seeded Teams, Pot Details
The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place on Friday at 5pm UK time (BST) in Doha, Qatar and we can bring you all the details about the format, seedings and who is in each pot.
Who has already qualified and what are the three remaining places still open?
Africa
- Cameroon
- Ghana
- Senegal
- Morocco
- Tunisia
Asia
- Iran
- South Korea
- Saudi Arabia
- Japan
- Australia/United Arab Emirates will play in an inter-confederation playoff match.
Europe
- England
- Spain
- Netherlands
- France
- Germany
- Denmark
- Belgium
- Croatia
- Serbia
- Switzerland
- Poland
- Portugal
- Scotland/Ukraine or Wales
Host Nation
- Qatar
North America
- Canada
- Mexico
- USA
- Costa Rica will play in an inter-confederation playoff match
Oceania
- New Zealand will play in an inter-confederation playoff match
South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Ecuador
- Uruguay
- Peru will play in an inter-confederation playoff match
Inter-Confederation Playoff Matches To Decide Remaining Two Spots
- Australia/United Arab Emirates v Peru
- Costa Rica v New Zealand
Seeded Teams
There are eight teams seeded for the competition who will form part of Pot 1. This is made up of Qatar as hosts and the top seven teams in the FIFA World rankings confirmed on 31st March 2022.
The seven teams joining Qatar in pot 1 are Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.
Format
The pots will be formed based on FIFA World rankings with two exceptions.
Qatar as the hosts will be in pot 1 and the teams victorious in the three playoff matches will form part of pot 4.
The hosts will be selected from Pot 1 in group A with the remaining seeds to be drawn across groups B to H.
After the pot 1 teams have been drawn, pot 2 teams will be drawn, followed by pots 3 and 4.
No country from the same confederation can be drawn against each other with two exceptions.
As Europe have 13 teams in the draw and there are only eight groups, some groups will contain more than one nation from the UEFA qualifiers.
The same applies to any team coming from the intercontinental playoffs.
Pot Details
Pot 1
- Qatar
- Brazil
- Argentina
- France
- Belgium
- England
- Portugal
- Spain
Pot 2
- Mexico
- Denmark
- Netherlands
- Germany
- Uruguay
- Croatia
- USA
- Switzerland
Pot 3
- Senegal
- Iran
- Morocco
- Japan
- Serbia
- Poland
- Tunisia
- South Korea
Pot 4
- Cameroon
- Ecuador
- Canada
- Saudi Arabia
- Ghana
- Costa Rica or New Zealand
- Scotland/Ukraine or Wales
- Peru or Australia/United Arab Emirates
