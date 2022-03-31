FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw - When Is It?, How To Watch, Qualified Teams, Format, Seeded Teams, Pot Details

The draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup will take place on Friday at 5pm UK time (BST) in Doha, Qatar and we can bring you all the details about the format, seedings and who is in each pot.

Who has already qualified and what are the three remaining places still open?

Africa

Cameroon

Ghana

Senegal

Morocco

Tunisia

Asia

Iran

South Korea

Saudi Arabia

Japan

Australia/United Arab Emirates will play in an inter-confederation playoff match.

Europe

England

Spain

Netherlands

France

Germany

Denmark

Belgium

Croatia

Serbia

Switzerland

Poland

Portugal

Scotland/Ukraine or Wales

Host Nation

Qatar

North America

Canada

Mexico

USA

Costa Rica will play in an inter-confederation playoff match

Oceania

New Zealand will play in an inter-confederation playoff match

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Ecuador

Uruguay

Peru will play in an inter-confederation playoff match

Inter-Confederation Playoff Matches To Decide Remaining Two Spots

Australia/United Arab Emirates v Peru

Costa Rica v New Zealand

Seeded Teams

There are eight teams seeded for the competition who will form part of Pot 1. This is made up of Qatar as hosts and the top seven teams in the FIFA World rankings confirmed on 31st March 2022.

The seven teams joining Qatar in pot 1 are Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.

Format

The pots will be formed based on FIFA World rankings with two exceptions.

Qatar as the hosts will be in pot 1 and the teams victorious in the three playoff matches will form part of pot 4.

The hosts will be selected from Pot 1 in group A with the remaining seeds to be drawn across groups B to H.

After the pot 1 teams have been drawn, pot 2 teams will be drawn, followed by pots 3 and 4.

No country from the same confederation can be drawn against each other with two exceptions.

As Europe have 13 teams in the draw and there are only eight groups, some groups will contain more than one nation from the UEFA qualifiers.

The same applies to any team coming from the intercontinental playoffs.

Pot Details

Pot 1

Qatar

Brazil

Argentina

France

Belgium

England

Portugal

Spain

Pot 2

Mexico

Denmark

Netherlands

Germany

Uruguay

Croatia

USA

Switzerland

Pot 3

Senegal

Iran

Morocco

Japan

Serbia

Poland

Tunisia

South Korea

Pot 4

Cameroon

Ecuador

Canada

Saudi Arabia

Ghana

Costa Rica or New Zealand

Scotland/Ukraine or Wales

Peru or Australia/United Arab Emirates

