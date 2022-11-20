FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Group Details & Knockout Stage Fixtures
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar gets underway on Sunday and a number of Liverpool players and reported targets will be in action for their national teams over the coming weeks.
We can now bring you details of the confirmed groups, fixtures, results, and standings for the Group stages.
Confirmed Groups
Group A
Qatar
Ecuador
Senegal
Netherlands
Details of the fixtures, results and standings in Group A can be found HERE.
Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)
Jude Bellingham (England)
Group B
England
Iran
USA
Wales
Details of the fixtures, results and standings in Group B can be found HERE.
Group C
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Poland
Details of the fixtures, results and standings in Group C can be found HERE.
Group D
France
Australia
Denmark
Tunisia
Details of the fixtures, results and standings in Group D can be found HERE.
Ibrahima Konate (France)
Group E
Spain
Costa Rica
Germany
Japan
Details of the fixtures, results and standings in Group E can be found HERE.
Group F
Belgium
Canada
Morocco
Croatia
Details of the fixtures, results and standings in Group F can be found HERE.
Group G
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Cameroon
Details of the fixtures, results and standings in Group G can be found HERE.
Alisson Becker (Brazil)
Darwin Nunez (Uruguay)
Federico Valverde (Uruguay)
Group H
Portugal
Ghana
Uruguay
South Korea
Details of the fixtures, results and standings in Group H can be found HERE.
