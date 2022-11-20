Skip to main content
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: Group Details & Knockout Stage Fixtures

Details of the FIFA 2022 World Cup Groups and Fixtures.
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar gets underway on Sunday and a number of Liverpool players and reported targets will be in action for their national teams over the coming weeks.

We can now bring you details of the confirmed groups, fixtures, results, and standings for the Group stages.

Confirmed Groups

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Details of the fixtures, results and standings in Group A can be found HERE.

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

Virgil van Dijk

Jude Bellingham (England)

Jude Bellingham

Group B

England

Iran

USA

Wales

Details of the fixtures, results and standings in Group B can be found HERE.

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Details of the fixtures, results and standings in Group C can be found HERE.

Group D

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Details of the fixtures, results and standings in Group D can be found HERE.

Ibrahima Konate (France)

Ibrahima Konate

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Details of the fixtures, results and standings in Group E can be found HERE.

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Details of the fixtures, results and standings in Group F can be found HERE.

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Details of the fixtures, results and standings in Group G can be found HERE.

Alisson Becker (Brazil)

Alisson Becker

Darwin Nunez (Uruguay)

Darwin Nunez

Federico Valverde (Uruguay)

Federico Valverde

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

Details of the fixtures, results and standings in Group H can be found HERE.

