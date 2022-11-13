FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: The Seven Liverpool Players Representing Their Nations

Players have had a nervous wait to find out whether they will participate in this year's World Cup in Qatar but all has now been revealed as the squad's were announced.

For Liverpool, only seven plays were selected by their national teams and LFCTR can now bring you the details.

Alisson Becker (Brazil)

Liverpool's number one has been in outstanding form for the Reds this season and is expected to line up for favourites Brazil as they face Cameroon, Serbia, and Switzerland in Group C.

IMAGO / PA Images Trent Alexander-Arnold (England) IMAGO / AFLOSPORT There had been a lot of speculation that the 24-year-old could miss out on Gareth Southgate's squad but with Reece James ruled out by injury, Alexander-Arnold will be on the plane as a right-back option for the England manager.

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

Liverpool's number four has not been at his imperious best this season but will be looking to lead the Dutch to their first victory in the World Cup.

They kick off their bid for glory against Sadio Mane's Senegal on Monday, 21st November before facing Ecuador and hosts Qatar in Group A.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Ibrahima Konate (France) IMAGO / NurPhoto The 23-year-old returned to fitness for Liverpool during a difficult period for Jurgen Klopp's team and has helped steady the ship and has clearly impressed France manager Didier Deschamps as well.

There was no surprise when Liverpool skipper Henderson was named in the England squad with Southgate clearly an admirer of the 32-year-old's leadership qualities.

England will face Iran, USA, and Wales in Group B.

Fabinho (Brazil)

Midfielder Fabinho joins teammate Alisson in the Brazil squad after showing signs recently he is beginning to return to form with Liverpool.

IMAGO / PA Images Darwin Nunez (Uruguay) IMAGO / PA Images Liverpool's new striker has really hit form over recent weeks as he starts to show the huge potential he has. He could link up with former Red Luis Suarez in attack for Uruguay as they face a tricky task in Group H against South Korea, Portugal, and Ghana.

