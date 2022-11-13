Skip to main content
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: The Seven Liverpool Players Representing Their Nations

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar: The Seven Liverpool Players Representing Their Nations

Seven Liverpool players will be in action when the 2022 World Cup kicks off in Qatar next Sunday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Players have had a nervous wait to find out whether they will participate in this year's World Cup in Qatar but all has now been revealed as the squad's were announced.

For Liverpool, only seven plays were selected by their national teams and LFCTR can now bring you the details.

Alisson Becker (Brazil)

Liverpool's number one has been in outstanding form for the Reds this season and is expected to line up for favourites Brazil as they face Cameroon, Serbia, and Switzerland in Group C.

Liverpool Alisson

Trent Alexander-Arnold (England)

England Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold

There had been a lot of speculation that the 24-year-old could miss out on Gareth Southgate's squad but with Reece James ruled out by injury, Alexander-Arnold will be on the plane as a right-back option for the England manager.

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands)

Liverpool's number four has not been at his imperious best this season but will be looking to lead the Dutch to their first victory in the World Cup.

They kick off their bid for glory against Sadio Mane's Senegal on Monday, 21st November before facing Ecuador and hosts Qatar in Group A.

Virgil van Dijk

Ibrahima Konate (France)

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22 Ibrahima Konate of Liverpool and Karim Benzema of Real Madrid compete for the ball during the UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France.

The 23-year-old returned to fitness for Liverpool during a difficult period for Jurgen Klopp's team and has helped steady the ship and has clearly impressed France manager Didier Deschamps as well.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Jordan Henderson (England)

There was no surprise when Liverpool skipper Henderson was named in the England squad with Southgate clearly an admirer of the 32-year-old's leadership qualities.

England will face Iran, USA, and Wales in Group B.

Declan Rice Jude Bellingham Jordan Henderson

Fabinho (Brazil)

Midfielder Fabinho joins teammate Alisson in the Brazil squad after showing signs recently he is beginning to return to form with Liverpool.

Liverpool Fabinho Manchester City Erling Haaland

Darwin Nunez (Uruguay)

Liverpool Darwin Nunez

Liverpool's new striker has really hit form over recent weeks as he starts to show the huge potential he has.

He could link up with former Red Luis Suarez in attack for Uruguay as they face a tricky task in Group H against South Korea, Portugal, and Ghana.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Liverpool

Schedule

Liverpool Darwin Nunez
News

Match Report: Liverpool 3-1 Southampton - Firmino & Nunez Boost Reds

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Mukesh Ambani
News

Mukesh Ambani Willing To Back Jurgen Klopp And Take Liverpool Football Club Back To The Top

By Damon Carr
Anfield
News

FSG Sale Price Revealed For Liverpool Football Club Amid Links To Mukesh Ambani And Steve Ballmer

By Damon Carr
Roberto Firmino, Fabinho
Match Coverage

Watch Match Highlights: Liverpool 3-1 Southampton - Darwin Nunez Double Plus Roberto Firmino Header

By Damon Carr
Darwin Nunez Liverpool
Match Coverage

Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores His Second Goal At Home For Liverpool In Premier League

By Owen Cummings
Anfield Road stand
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Southampton: Team News, Predicted Lineup, Where To Watch And LIVE Stream

By Damon Carr
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Jude Bellingham Likely To Join Liverpool Or Manchester City Over Unattractive Manchester United

By Damon Carr
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Match Coverage

Liverpool Set For Key Southampton Clash In Last Game Before FIFA World Cup

By Sam Jones