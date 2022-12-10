FIFA World Cup 2022: Semi-Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results

After a scintillating quarter-final stage at the 2022 World Cup, the tournament now enters the semi-finals and we can bring you the fixtures, schedule, and results as teams bid to make the final.

Liverpool have just one player left in the last four after Ibrahima Konate and France progressed by beating England 2-1 on Saturday thanks to an Olivier Giroud winner sending Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold home.

IMAGO / PA Images

Alisson Becker and Fabinho were shocked as Brazil were knocked out by an experienced Croatia team losing on penalties after a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Virgil van Dijk saw his Netherlands team stage a remarkable comeback in the latter stages of their tie with Argentina where they came from two goals behind to draw 2-2.

The Dutch captain saw his spot kick saved by Emiliano Martinez however as Argentina ran out 4-3 winners on penalties.

IMAGO / PA Images

Quarter Final Results

Friday, 9th December 2022

3.00pm Croatia 1-1 Brazil (4-2 on pens)

7.00pm Netherlands 2-2 Argentina (3-4 on pens)

Saturday, 10th December 2022

3.00pm Morocco 1-0 Portugal

7.00pm England 1-2 France

IMAGO / PA Images

Semi Final Fixtures

Tuesday, 13th December 2022

7.00pm Argentina v Croatia

Wednesday, 14th December 2022

7.00pm France v Morocco

