Skip to main content
FIFA World Cup 2022: Semi-Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results

IMAGO / Fotostand

FIFA World Cup 2022: Semi-Final Fixtures, Schedule & Results

All the details as the World Cup in Qatar reaches the semi-final stages.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After a scintillating quarter-final stage at the 2022 World Cup, the tournament now enters the semi-finals and we can bring you the fixtures, schedule, and results as teams bid to make the final.

Liverpool have just one player left in the last four after Ibrahima Konate and France progressed by beating England 2-1 on Saturday thanks to an Olivier Giroud winner sending Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold home.

Olivier Giroud

Alisson Becker and Fabinho were shocked as Brazil were knocked out by an experienced Croatia team losing on penalties after a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Virgil van Dijk saw his Netherlands team stage a remarkable comeback in the latter stages of their tie with Argentina where they came from two goals behind to draw 2-2. 

The Dutch captain saw his spot kick saved by Emiliano Martinez however as Argentina ran out 4-3 winners on penalties.

Virgil van Dijk Nahuel Molina

Quarter Final Results

Friday, 9th December 2022

3.00pm Croatia 1-1 Brazil (4-2 on pens)

Scroll to Continue

Read More

7.00pm Netherlands 2-2 Argentina (3-4 on pens)

Saturday, 10th December 2022

3.00pm Morocco 1-0 Portugal

7.00pm England 1-2 France

World Cup

Semi Final Fixtures

Tuesday, 13th December 2022

7.00pm     Argentina v Croatia

Wednesday, 14th December 2022

7.00pm     France v Morocco

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Olivier Giroud
Match Coverage

Watch: Giroud Goal Gives France World Cup Quarter Final Lead Over England

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
Match Coverage

Watch: Harry Kane Scores Penalty As England Draw Level Against France - Qatar 2022 World Cup

By Damon Carr
Aurelien Tchouameni
Match Coverage

Watch: Tchouameni Goal Gives France The Lead Against England In World Cup Quarter Final

By Neil Andrew
Youssef En-Nesyri
Match Coverage

Watch: En-Nesyri Goal Gives Morocco Suprise Lead Against Portugal In World Cup Quarter Final

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

'I'm Not Sure He'll Want To Play Again!' - Jurgen Klopp Beats Mohamed Salah In Crucial Game

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Luis Diaz Diogo Jota
Articles

Five Ways Liverpool & Jurgen Klopp Could Deal With Luis Diaz & Diogo Jota Injury Absence

By Neil Andrew
Anfield Liverpool Fans
Match Coverage

Dubai Super Cup: Liverpool v Lyon - When & How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco v Portugal - How To Watch FREE, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew