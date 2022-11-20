Skip to main content
FIFA World Cup 2022 Top Scorers, Golden Boot Race

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

FIFA World Cup 2022 Top Scorers, Golden Boot Race

The latest in the race for the World Cup Golden Boot in Qatar.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar gets underway on Sunday and a number of Liverpool players and reported targets will be in action for their national teams over the coming weeks.

One area that is always of interest is the top scorer in each tournament and we can now bring you the latest in the race for the Golden Boot.

Can Harry Kane win the award again after scooping it in 2018 or will the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Cristiano Ronaldo have something to say about that?

Harry Kane

Harry Kane

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe

Lionel Messi

Fabinho Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo Diogo Jota

2022 Golden Boot Standings

2022 World Cup Top Scorers 2022/23 after matches on 20th November.

PlayerTeamGoalsMatches Played

Enner Valencia

Ecuador

2

1

Confirmed Groups

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Details of the fixtures, results and standings in Group A can be found HERE.

Group B

England

Iran

USA

Wales

Details of the fixtures, results, and standings in Group B can be found HERE.

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Details of the fixtures, results, and standings in Group C can be found HERE.

Group D

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Details of the fixtures, results, and standings in Group D can be found HERE.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Details of the fixtures, results, and standings in Group E can be found HERE.

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Details of the fixtures, results, and standings in Group F can be found HERE.

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Details of the fixtures, results, and standings in Group G can be found HERE.

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

Details of the fixtures, results, and standings in Group H can be found HERE.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Bukayo Saka
Match Coverage

England Team News: Report Suggests Bukayo Saka Will Start Over Phil Foden In World Cup Opener Against Iran

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
World Cup

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Summary: Day One - Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

By Damon Carr
Christian Pulisic
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: USA v Wales, Where To Watch, Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
King Power Stadium Leicester Flag
Articles

Premier League Fan Review Of The Season So Far: Leicester City

By Damon Carr
Borussia Dortmund England Jude Bellingham
Articles

FIFA World Cup 2022: Five Liverpool Midfield Transfer Targets Who Will Be In Action In Qatar

By Neil Andrew
James Maddison
Quotes

England: John Barnes On James Maddison, Who Should Play Right-Back & How Southgate Will Set-Up

By Alex Caddick
Virgil van Dijk
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Senegal v Netherlands, Where To Watch, Live Stream

By Neil Andrew
Moises Caicedo
Match Coverage

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar v Ecuador, Where To Watch, Live Stream

By Neil Andrew