FIFA World Cup 2022 Top Scorers, Golden Boot Race
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar gets underway on Sunday and a number of Liverpool players and reported targets will be in action for their national teams over the coming weeks.
One area that is always of interest is the top scorer in each tournament and we can now bring you the latest in the race for the Golden Boot.
Can Harry Kane win the award again after scooping it in 2018 or will the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Cristiano Ronaldo have something to say about that?
Harry Kane
Kylian Mbappe
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo
2022 Golden Boot Standings
|Player
|Team
|Goals
|Matches Played
Enner Valencia
Ecuador
2
1
Confirmed Groups
Group A
Qatar
Ecuador
Senegal
Netherlands
Details of the fixtures, results and standings in Group A can be found HERE.
Group B
England
Iran
USA
Wales
Details of the fixtures, results, and standings in Group B can be found HERE.
Group C
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Poland
Details of the fixtures, results, and standings in Group C can be found HERE.
Group D
France
Australia
Denmark
Tunisia
Details of the fixtures, results, and standings in Group D can be found HERE.
Read More
Group E
Spain
Costa Rica
Germany
Japan
Details of the fixtures, results, and standings in Group E can be found HERE.
Group F
Belgium
Canada
Morocco
Croatia
Details of the fixtures, results, and standings in Group F can be found HERE.
Group G
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Cameroon
Details of the fixtures, results, and standings in Group G can be found HERE.
Group H
Portugal
Ghana
Uruguay
South Korea
Details of the fixtures, results, and standings in Group H can be found HERE.
Read More Liverpool Coverage:
- Breaking News: Liverpool Confirm That Midfield Investment Is Their Priority
- Breaking News: FSG Prefer A Full Sale To American Investors Over Partial Investment
- World Cup 2022 Golden Boot Race: Live Updates & Betting Odds
- Jurgen Klopp On Liverpool's Latest Signing From Celtic
- Five Potential New Owners for Liverpool FC
- Gareth Southgate's England World Cup Squad Revealed - Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold In
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |