FIFA World Cup 2022 Top Scorers, Golden Boot Race

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar gets underway on Sunday and a number of Liverpool players and reported targets will be in action for their national teams over the coming weeks.

One area that is always of interest is the top scorer in each tournament and we can now bring you the latest in the race for the Golden Boot.

Can Harry Kane win the award again after scooping it in 2018 or will the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Cristiano Ronaldo have something to say about that?

2022 Golden Boot Standings

Player Team Goals Matches Played Enner Valencia Ecuador 2 1

Confirmed Groups

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

USA

Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

