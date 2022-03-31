Skip to main content
FIFA World Cup 2022 - Who Has Qualified For Qatar? What Is Left To Be Decided?

This week has seen the conclusion of many of the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying campaigns across the globe and we can bring you the details of who has qualified and what is left to be decided.

World Cup

Who has qualified so far?

These are the teams who have booked their place in the draw so far (including details of remaining qualifying places):

Africa

  • Cameroon
  • Ghana
  • Senegal
  • Morocco
  • Tunisia

Asia

  • Iran
  • South Korea
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Japan
  • Australia/United Arab Emirates will play in an inter-confederation playoff match.

Europe

  • England
  • Spain
  • Netherlands
  • France
  • Germany
  • Denmark
  • Belgium
  • Croatia
  • Serbia
  • Switzerland
  • Poland
  • Portugal
  • Scotland/Ukraine or Wales

Host Nation

  • Qatar
North America

  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • USA
  • Costa Rica will play in an inter-confederation playoff match

Oceania

  • New Zealand will play in an inter-confederation playoff match

South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Ecuador
  • Uruguay
  • Peru will play in an inter-confederation playoff match

Inter-Confederation Playoff Matches To Decide Remaining Two Spots

  • Australia/United Arab Emirates v Peru
  • Costa Rica v New Zealand

The draw will take place on Friday, 1st April 2022 from Doha, Qatar and details of when and how to watch the draw for the 2022 World Cup can be found HERE.

