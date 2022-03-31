FIFA World Cup 2022 - Who Has Qualified For Qatar? What Is Left To Be Decided?

This week has seen the conclusion of many of the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifying campaigns across the globe and we can bring you the details of who has qualified and what is left to be decided.

Who has qualified so far?

These are the teams who have booked their place in the draw so far (including details of remaining qualifying places):

Africa

Cameroon

Ghana

Senegal

Morocco

Tunisia

Asia

Iran

South Korea

Saudi Arabia

Japan

Australia/United Arab Emirates will play in an inter-confederation playoff match.

Europe

England

Spain

Netherlands

France

Germany

Denmark

Belgium

Croatia

Serbia

Switzerland

Poland

Portugal

Scotland/Ukraine or Wales

Host Nation

Qatar

North America

Canada

Mexico

USA

Costa Rica will play in an inter-confederation playoff match

Oceania

New Zealand will play in an inter-confederation playoff match

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Ecuador

Uruguay

Peru will play in an inter-confederation playoff match

Inter-Confederation Playoff Matches To Decide Remaining Two Spots

Australia/United Arab Emirates v Peru

Costa Rica v New Zealand

The draw will take place on Friday, 1st April 2022 from Doha, Qatar and details of when and how to watch the draw for the 2022 World Cup can be found HERE.

