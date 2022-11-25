Skip to main content
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group A - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings

IMAGO / Fotostand

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group A - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings

All the key details from Group A which includes the host nation Qatar, Ecuador, Netherlands, and Senegal
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and the Netherlands have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Ecuador, and Senegal for the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

The Dutch squad includes a whole host of players at some of the biggest clubs across Europe and will be favourites to win the group.

Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk

Sadio Mane

Bayern Munich Sadio Mane

Senegal have been rocked by the loss of former Red, Sadio Mane, who has been ruled out of the tournament through injury.

Ecuador's squad includes reported Liverpool target and Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Group A Schedule

Sunday, 20th November 2022

4:00pm     Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

Monday, 21st November 2022

4:00pm     Senegal 0-2 Netherlands

Friday, 25th November 2022

1:00pm      Qatar 1-3 Senegal

4:00pm      Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tuesday, 29th November 2022

3:00pm      Netherlands v Qatar

3:00pm      Ecuador v Senegal

All times are GMT.

Group A Standings

LFCTR Group A Prediction

Van Dijk and the Netherlands should have enough to top the group with Senegal and Ecuador battling it out for 2nd spot.

Despite missing Mane, the AFCON winners should make it through to the knockout stages with Ecuador in third and the hosts in fourth.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Liverpool

Schedule

Jude Bellingham
Match Coverage

England v USA - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B

By Neil Andrew
Mohamed Salah Darwin Nunez
News

Darwin Nunez Transfer And Mohamed Salah Contract Only Possible Due To The Sale Of Senegal's Sadio Mane

By Damon Carr
Holland, Senegal, Virgil Van Dijk
Match Coverage

Netherlands v Ecuador - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A

By Neil Andrew
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Jude Bellingham Transfer Now 'Inconceivable' Unless Liverpool Get New Owners Or Sell Star Player

By Damon Carr
Harry Kane of England reacts during the UEFA Nations League group match between Belgium and England in King Power Stadion.
News

World Cup 2022 Golden Boot Race (Top Scorers): Live Updates

By Justin Foster
Matheus Nunes
Match Coverage

Portugal v Ghana - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H

By Neil Andrew
Darwin Nunez
Match Coverage

Uruguay v South Korea - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group H

By Neil Andrew
Alisson Becker
Match Coverage

Brazil v Serbia - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group G

By Neil Andrew