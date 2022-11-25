FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group A - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings

Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and the Netherlands have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Ecuador, and Senegal for the FIFA 2022 World Cup.

The Dutch squad includes a whole host of players at some of the biggest clubs across Europe and will be favourites to win the group.

Virgil van Dijk IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Sadio Mane IMAGO / Revierfoto

Senegal have been rocked by the loss of former Red, Sadio Mane, who has been ruled out of the tournament through injury.

Ecuador's squad includes reported Liverpool target and Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Group A Schedule

Sunday, 20th November 2022

4:00pm Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

Monday, 21st November 2022

4:00pm Senegal 0-2 Netherlands

Friday, 25th November 2022

1:00pm Qatar 1-3 Senegal

4:00pm Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador

Tuesday, 29th November 2022

3:00pm Netherlands v Qatar

3:00pm Ecuador v Senegal

All times are GMT.

Group A Standings

LFCTR Group A Prediction

Van Dijk and the Netherlands should have enough to top the group with Senegal and Ecuador battling it out for 2nd spot.

Despite missing Mane, the AFCON winners should make it through to the knockout stages with Ecuador in third and the hosts in fourth.

