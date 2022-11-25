FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group A - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk and the Netherlands have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Qatar, Ecuador, and Senegal for the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
The Dutch squad includes a whole host of players at some of the biggest clubs across Europe and will be favourites to win the group.
Virgil van Dijk
Sadio Mane
Senegal have been rocked by the loss of former Red, Sadio Mane, who has been ruled out of the tournament through injury.
Ecuador's squad includes reported Liverpool target and Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.
Group A Schedule
Sunday, 20th November 2022
4:00pm Qatar 0-2 Ecuador
Monday, 21st November 2022
4:00pm Senegal 0-2 Netherlands
Friday, 25th November 2022
1:00pm Qatar 1-3 Senegal
4:00pm Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador
Tuesday, 29th November 2022
3:00pm Netherlands v Qatar
3:00pm Ecuador v Senegal
All times are GMT.
Group A Standings
LFCTR Group A Prediction
Van Dijk and the Netherlands should have enough to top the group with Senegal and Ecuador battling it out for 2nd spot.
Despite missing Mane, the AFCON winners should make it through to the knockout stages with Ecuador in third and the hosts in fourth.
