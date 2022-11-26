FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group C - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings

Liverpool target Enzo Fernandez is part of the Argentina squad that take on Mexico, Poland, and Saudi Arabia in Group C.

The Reds have been strongly linked with the Benfica player as they look to bolster their midfield options over the coming months.

Argentina have a squad full of players from top European clubs and will be one of the favourites for the tournament.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Group C Schedule

Tuesday, 22nd November 2022

10:00am Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

4:00pm Mexico 0-0 Poland

Saturday, 26th November 2022

1:00pm Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia

7:00pm Argentina 2-0 Mexico

Wednesday, 30th November 2022

7:00pm Saudi Arabia v Mexico

7:00pm Poland v Argentina

All times are GMT.

Group C Standings

LFCTR Group C Prediction

Argentina will be too strong for the other teams in the group and should qualify as outright winners.

Poland and Mexico will battle it out for second spot in the group and the North Americans could pip the Europeans unless Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski catches fire.

It looks like being a difficult task for Saudi Arabia who will do well to finish above fourth place.

