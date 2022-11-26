Skip to main content
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group C - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group C - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings

All the key details from Group C which includes Argentina, Mexico, Poland, and Saudi Arabia.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Liverpool target Enzo Fernandez is part of the Argentina squad that take on Mexico, Poland, and Saudi Arabia in Group C.

The Reds have been strongly linked with the Benfica player as they look to bolster their midfield options over the coming months.

Argentina have a squad full of players from top European clubs and will be one of the favourites for the tournament.

Enzo Fernandez

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez..

Group C Schedule

Tuesday, 22nd November 2022

10:00am     Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

4:00pm      Mexico 0-0 Poland

Saturday, 26th November 2022

1:00pm       Poland 2-0 Saudi Arabia

7:00pm       Argentina 2-0 Mexico

Wednesday, 30th November 2022

7:00pm       Saudi Arabia v Mexico

Scroll to Continue

Read More

7:00pm       Poland v Argentina

All times are GMT.

Group C Standings

LFCTR Group C Prediction

Argentina will be too strong for the other teams in the group and should qualify as outright winners.

Poland and Mexico will battle it out for second spot in the group and the North Americans could pip the Europeans unless Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski catches fire.

It looks like being a difficult task for Saudi Arabia who will do well to finish above fourth place.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Liverpool

Schedule

Match Coverage

Watch: Magnificent Enzo Fernandez Goal Gives Argentina Two-Goal Cushion Against Mexico In World Cup

By Neil Andrew
Lionel Messi
Match Coverage

Watch: Lionel Messi Wonder Goal Gives Argentina World Cup Lead Against Mexico

By Neil Andrew
World Cup
News

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group D - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings

By Neil Andrew
Lionel Messi
Match Coverage

Argentina v Mexico - Where To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details. Can Lionel Messi's Team Recover From World Cup Opening Day Defeat?

By Neil Andrew
Luis Diaz
News

Report: Luis Diaz Injury Return Date Revealed - Positive News For Jurgen Klopp & Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Enzo Fernandez Liverpool Target and Benfica Player
Transfers

Moises Caicedo And Enzo Fernandez Could Be Targeted Alongside Jude Bellingham By Liverpool

By Damon Carr
Moussa Diaby Kylian Mbappe
Match Coverage

Watch: Kylian Mbappe Goal Gives France Lead Against Denmark At World Cup

By Neil Andrew
Ibrahima Konate
Match Coverage

France v Denmark - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D

By Neil Andrew