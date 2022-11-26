FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group D - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is part of the France squad as they take on Denmark, France, and Tunisia in Group D.

The 23-year-old returned to the Reds lineup only recently after a knee injury had kept him out of the team since the start of the season.

He did enough however to impress Didier Deschamps and earn a call up to the squad.

Denmark will provide stiff competition for the 2018 champions however with Christian Eriksen amongst their ranks.

Ibrahima Konate is in the French squad that will battle it out with Australia, Denmark, and Tunisia in Group D. IMAGO / Moritz Müller

Group D Schedule

Tuesday, 22nd November 2022

1:00pm Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

7:00pm France 4-1 Australia

Saturday, 26th November 2022

10:00am Tunisia 0-1 Australia

4:00pm France 2-1 Denmark

Wednesday, 30th November 2022

3:00pm Tunisia v France

3:00pm Australia v Denmark

All times are GMT.

Group D Standings

LFCTR Group D Prediction

In an intriguing group, Denmark could prove to be a real threat to France’s hopes of topping the table.

In fact, the Danes have defeated Les Bleus twice already in the past six months and for that reason, we predict they will come out on top again and win the group.

Australia and Tunisia are likely to be competing for 3rd and 4th spot and where they finish is likely to depend on the result when they face off.

